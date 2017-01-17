14 charming ideas to light up your home entrance

Your entrance gives your visitors an idea as to what they may expect when they enter your home, which is why it is vital that this space is always, neat, inviting and charming. The 14 awesome ideas we look at in this feature will instantly upgrade your entrance in style and illumination, making it warm and welcoming too. The team of professionals at homify ensured that there are tips and hints to suit all homes and designs, whether it's modern and sophisticated or rustic and country.