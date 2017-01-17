14 charming ideas to light up your home entrance

Your entrance gives your visitors an idea as to what they may expect when they enter your home, which is why it is vital that this space is always, neat, inviting and charming. The 14 awesome ideas we look at in this feature will instantly upgrade your entrance in style and illumination, making it warm and welcoming too. The team of professionals at homify ensured that there are tips and hints to suit all homes and designs, whether it's modern and sophisticated or rustic and country.
Opt for simple and elegant lighting for that attractive effect.
The luxurious entrance needs some sophisticated lighting, Arabian inspired lamps are an ideal choice.
Decorate the pathway with lighting on either side for that welcoming design and guide the visitor into your home too.
Choose practical illumination and pretty vegetation for a peaceful and harmonious environment.
Just because your home is safe and secure, doesn’t mean that you cannot focus the light on what makes it stunning.
It is just as important to style your house with perfect lighting layout in mind.
Hiding your lights adds a sense of wonder and enchantment to the home, while boosting brilliance.
What better way to never take a bad step again with floor lights embedded into the wood?
If your entrance is located on the top of a stairway, then ensure that the stairs are adequately lit on either side.
It may also be a fantastic decision to decorate your garden with lighting, almost like a work of art.
Add a fountain with gorgeous illumination for that luxurious and opulent exterior décor.
There’s nothing quite like dim lighting to keep your home cosy and comfortable.
It may take some planning, but designing your lights with a geometric patterned in mind will leave your guests amazed.
Natural ores and old-fashioned charm along with dramatic lighting, how is that for a rustic home?