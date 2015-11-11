Apartment Perfection in Just 32sqm

In the heart of Moscow we came across a charming little apartment that is just full of pleasant surprises. The interior architects, Ekaterina Donde Design, planned this delicate gem to make the best out of its 32sqm of space and the result is not disappointing!
It is very evident that the design leans strongly towards minimalism but it is enhanced by delicate and interesting details. What we find is a lively space decked in light blues and greys for a very pleasing atmosphere. Overall, the apartment is a modern yet cosy space.
Let's take a look around!
The living room area has a distinctive modern edge to it, brought about by the geometric forms and use of simple, bold materials. The light leather, classic sofa is positioned right in front of a section of wall which has been decked with wooden planks or vinyl with a wooden print. This feature on the wall skilfully divides the room into distinct spaces.
To the left of the room, a study or home office space is made available by a desk fitted precisely in the space between the window and sofa. Storage is made available by a shelf inserted above the desk, tied together by a pin board in the space between the desk and shelf.
The space all to the right is exclusively living room or lounging area, with a relaxed atmosphere and delicate artwork.
From this vantage point the room seems to be very large and you can hardly believe it is just one of the rooms in a mere 32sqm apartment. The visible space is clearly enlarged by the use on neutral colours throughout the design.
The flooring is a wooden laminate which ensures functionality and also blends with the natural colour scheme of the room. The minimal rug provides an interesting pattern to the floor, whilst also making the space feel warmer. In the far left corner we see a comfy recliner in the style of the rest of the furniture of the room, with a convenient floor lamp which is just the right size for reading in this cosy spot.
Upon walking into this small treasure, its charm is immediately impressed upon all guests. Although the surface area of the apartment is all but opulent, it still has room for this elegant foyer as for (good) first impressions. It is well-lit and spacious, with a full-length mirror to enlarge the space in addition to providing a convenient last-minute look at your outfit before going outside.
The light blue-indigo colour of the walls creates a tranquil ambiance to set the scene for the rest of the home. The colour-blocking of the walls with the white ceiling, doors and frames create a pleasant contrast and interesting division of space. This is neatly complemented by the square of alternating tiles in front of the mirror
When we turn into the kitchen, we find that there is not much room to move around in. This, however, does not seem to impede the perceptible space available. It is evident that every last morsel of available space is used to its fullest potential in this tiny kitchen area.
The colour scheme is predominantly white, with a subtle change in a few soft, natural elements, such as the bamboo blinds. The interesting tile pattern provides a focal point and lets the room expand from there on out. The blue and yellow in the tiles also bring a splash of colour to the otherwise neutral area without imposing too much on the space.
To the right of the kitchen, there is a small breakfast nook neatly fitted into a convenient alcove. At the back of the nook is a strip of exposed brick which had been painted white. This allows for the addition of an interesting texture without breaking the white background of the entire room.
The minimalistic wooden table is just the right size, and is sweetly complemented by two pastel blue chairs. This simple furniture is functional without taking up much space—a valuable commodity in this compact kitchen space.
Three elegant pendant lights hang right above the table area, suspended from coloured threads aptly suited to the subtle colours of the floor tiles and pastel chairs.
Moving towards the bathroom of this petite city apartment, we can surely not expect too much. Fortunately, this apartment's delightful surprises have not yet ended, as we find a more than spacious bathroom that may still be condensed, but has no want for bathroom amenities.
The white porcelain tiles deck the entire wall space to make the area feel clean as a bathroom should, and a lovely lining of mint-grey tiles wrap around the room like a ribbon. This breaks the continuity of the white tiles, as well as lead the onlooker's eye across the room.
Soft, wooden and fibre elements contribute to a neutral and tranquil atmosphere which is certainly coveted in any bathroom.
Looking at the bathroom from another angle, we find that every single piece of space has been functionally utilised, but yet, the room does not feel cluttered or overwhelmed. Each object is neatly fitted into whatever space the room provides, while allowing enough surface area around each object to still be comfortable.
The floor tiles used in this bathroom is a brown stone-coloured hexagons. This creates a refreshingly different pattern on the floor, and the colour contributes to the neutral ambience of the space. Overall, the bathroom seems to be a clean and serene space to enjoy comfortably.
As you can see, this apartment delivers an interior filled with lovely little surprises and comfortably stylish living space. The owner of this gem is one lucky girl!