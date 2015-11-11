Apartment Perfection in Just 32sqm

In the heart of Moscow we came across a charming little apartment that is just full of pleasant surprises. The interior architects, Ekaterina Donde Design, planned this delicate gem to make the best out of its 32sqm of space and the result is not disappointing!

It is very evident that the design leans strongly towards minimalism but it is enhanced by delicate and interesting details. What we find is a lively space decked in light blues and greys for a very pleasing atmosphere. Overall, the apartment is a modern yet cosy space.

Let's take a look around!