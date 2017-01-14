How the other half live: inside a stunning Cape Town home

A house high among the clouds that provides a perfect view of the beach on one side, and the stretched-out ocean on the other – sounds just about perfect, doesn’t it? That must surely be how Cape Town-based architectural team DV8 Architects feel about this ingenious creation of theirs, which is one of those rare beauties that help us imagine what living in Utopia must feel like.

But it’s not just about the view here; this house knows its stuff when it comes to flaunting the right building materials, excellent interior style, classy furniture and an overall sophisticated ambience.

But don’t take our word for it; see for yourself…