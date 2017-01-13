The amazing Cape Town home complete with plans

Whether you opt for a day of wine-tasting or good old exercise, we all need to relax and let loose every now and again. One of the firm favourite options among many people is to check into a spa in order to treat themselves to some pampering. But what if that spa experience (on a visual level, at least) could be right in your very own home?

That is the ambience exuded from today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a newly completed home in Robertson, Cape Town. With its pale neutral tones, light elegant furniture and calm ambience, it is definitely one of the closest imitations to a spa we’ve seen.

Check out that calming style below…