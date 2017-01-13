​15 amazing indoor braais

One thing you can say about us South Africans: we sure love to socialise. Throw in an open fire, a grill with a sizzling piece of steak (or chicken or fish or some roasting veggies) and you have a real ‘braai’ on your hands (don’t forget the friends and beverages of choice).

Therefore, in the spirit of a good braai, we at homify thought we’d take a look at 15 indoor options that can be quite perfect for heating up a meal. We use the term ‘braai’ quite loosely here, because some of the beauties we picked out are really more stove-related than anything else; however they are still perfect for getting the job done, not to mention injecting a strong dose of style into the kitchen.

Let’s take it away…