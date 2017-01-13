Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 amazing indoor braais

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

One thing you can say about us South Africans: we sure love to socialise. Throw in an open fire, a grill with a sizzling piece of steak (or chicken or fish or some roasting veggies) and you have a real ‘braai’ on your hands (don’t forget the friends and beverages of choice). 

Therefore, in the spirit of a good braai, we at homify thought we’d take a look at 15 indoor options that can be quite perfect for heating up a meal. We use the term ‘braai’ quite loosely here, because some of the beauties we picked out are really more stove-related than anything else; however they are still perfect for getting the job done, not to mention injecting a strong dose of style into the kitchen.

Let’s take it away…

1. We LOVE the rustic ambience of this white brick-clad beauty – and the smell of firewood is always welcome in the kitchen.

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

2. Speaking of kitchen, this sizzling beauty ensures ample prepping- and cleaning space for the amounts of dishes we are sure to fill up with that built-in braai.

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

3. Another firewood burner to inject some hot charm into a kitchen.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Kitchen
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

4. This model certainly means business; look at all that space, and then we don’t even mention the terrifically raw appeal of the bricks and wood.

Casa do Arquiteto - Campos do Jordão 2007, Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Kitchen
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto

Carlos Bratke Arquiteto
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto
Carlos Bratke Arquiteto

5. If a toned and chic look is more your style, might we recommend this modern beauty for your braaing needs?

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

6. On the other hand, a good-old country kitchen never fails to excite us!

Villa, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Kitchen
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare

Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare

See how the experts do it by checking out our range of professionals here on homify.

7. We love the delicious colour combination that adorns this concrete winner.

Casa Retiro do Chalé, MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores

MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores
MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores

8. A braai built into the bar area – NOW we can start having a good time!

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

9. Something light and Mediterranean, perhaps? What do you think about those pale bricks and fabulously patterned tiles?

Casa Horto OBM 79, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Small kitchens Bricks
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

10. Just because you’re roasting up raw meat does not mean you can’t do it in an elegant and ultra modern space, does it?

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A built-in pizza oven with a view of the swimming pool – pure heaven!

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

12. A fancy braai, definitely, but these striking tiles also do a terrific job at making this kitchen space one of our ultimate favourites.

Espaço Gourmet , Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Patios
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

13. Not in the mood for a braai? (Gasp!) No worries, we can just sit calmly and enjoy the nice ambience of that toasty fire.

17th Century Double Smoked - Ebony flooring from Russwood Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking Kitchen
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking

17th Century Double Smoked—Ebony flooring from Russwood

Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking
Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Russwood - Flooring - Cladding - Decking

14. Another pizza oven that wins our hearts because of its brick-clad beauty.

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

15. Lots of open space and a strong dedication to style turn this braai into a firm favourite for our weekend socialising.

CASA NO CAMPO, Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kitchen
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

From one cooking spot to another, take a look at these 5 small but stylish kitchens to excite your senses.

21 jaw-dropping and simple ideas to change your home
Which one(s) would be pure perfection for your weekend braais/socialising?

