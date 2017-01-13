​15 amazing indoor braais

One thing you can say about us South Africans: we sure love to socialise. Throw in an open fire, a grill with a sizzling piece of steak (or chicken or fish or some roasting veggies) and you have a real ‘braai’ on your hands (don’t forget the friends and beverages of choice).
Therefore, in the spirit of a good braai, we at homify thought we’d take a look at 15 indoor options that can be quite perfect for heating up a meal. We use the term ‘braai’ quite loosely here, because some of the beauties we picked out are really more stove-related than anything else; however they are still perfect for getting the job done, not to mention injecting a strong dose of style into the kitchen.
Let’s take it away…
See how the experts do it by checking out our range of professionals here on homify.
From one cooking spot to another, take a look at these 5 small but stylish kitchens to excite your senses.