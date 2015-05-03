Woodworking: 6 things you can DIY with wooden pallets

One of the most popular contemporary trends in DIY and woodworking and home design is pallet furniture. Because wooden pallets are easy to find and better yet, mostly free, it is a great material for making your own household items and objects. You can find some great inspiration for re-purposed pallet furniture by companies such as EcoDeco, one of the professionals listed here on homify.

Wooden pallets are frames used for lifting and transporting a large number of products and contents via forklifts and into ships, trucks and other modes of transportation. They are often discarded by companies after a couple of uses but at this point it is far from useless! Used pallets can be easily transformed into a number of furniture pieces for both in and outdoors.

Lets take a look at some DIY pallet furniture ideas and tips on going about making them.