Expand your home without spending a cent on an extension

Leigh Leigh
Log Cabin, Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Colonial style garden Wood White
We all know expensive home building, renovations and extensions can be in South Africa. What's more is that it can be stressful and time-consuming. Someone once said that the only thing more stressful than a divorce is home construction!

But did you know that is possible to expand your home without spending a cent on an extension? Seem too good to be true?

Well today at homify, we are going to take you through 12 savvy tips that will prove to you that this is indeed possible. 

Are you curious to read more?

1. A garden cottage

Accommodation Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Scandinavian style bedroom
Install a little garden cottage in your back garden for a whole extra room or unit at half the price. You can also really enhance the design and style of your garden by going for a funky shape or structure.

2. A home office

Contemporary Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office
You can even construct your own little home office in your garden, giving you peace and quiet from the rest of the family like design professionals Garden Affairs LTD did here.

3. A DIY shed

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
You can even build your own shed where you can store items or create a bedroom or study. Make it a fun DIY project!

4. Minimalist and chic

Iroko Box homify Modern garage/shed Wood Wood effect box,cube,storage,shed,modern,flat roof,wood effect,luxury
A garden unit doesn't have to be bulky or an eye-sore. Go for a minimalist look and feel like these designers have done. Also use natural materials such as wood, integrating it into the natural surrounds.

5. Open the doors

Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood White summerhouse,entertaining,seating,long windows,cedar,white,quality,garden,room,relaxing,sublime
Another way to extend your home is to install glass sliding doors, which allow the interior space to spill out onto the exterior space.

6. Unusual shapes

Octagonal Summerhouse Garden Affairs Ltd Country style garden
Play with shapes and sizes, building the perfect garden unit for your needs. Couldn't you imagine escaping into this garden room to read your book?

7. A whole new home

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Colonial style garden Wood White summerhouse,log cabin,white,pure,studio,city garden,extra space,beautiful,quality,premium,luxury,hobby
If you've got the space, why not build a proper, functional little home in your garden. Your aging parents can live in this space independently or your teenage children. Yet it's still nice and close so you can keep an eye on things.

8. Decorate with nature

Contemporary Garden Building Garden Affairs Ltd Modern Garden
The great advantage of an outdoor space like this one is that you have the chance to use the beautiful trees, plants and flowers as a natural form of decor.

9. A guest room

Garden Room , Garden Affairs Ltd Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden
If you're struggling for space in your home, use an outdoor cottage like this one for guests who are travelling from out of town. They'll have their privacy and you'll have yours.

10. Expand your hobbies

Log Cabin Art Studio Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office
The wonderful advantage of this type of structure is that you can use it as your own personal area for recreational activities and hobbies. Whether it's an art room, reading room or yoga studio, the point is that it's yours!

11. Or you can use it for simply entertaining

Oval Summerhouse homify Colonial style garden Tiles Yellow summerhouse,garden,seating,garden room,entertain,outdoor,friends,party,oval,premium,quality,luxury
Tea on the terrace anyone?

12. The home office

Garden Office Garden Affairs Ltd Study/office Wood Blue office,teenage den,studio,guesthouse,log cabin,garden,blue,white,summerhouse,seaside,premium,quality
This type of structure can also be used for a full-on home office, where you can run your business without it interfering in home life. This is ideal for those with kids!

Also have a look at this article: A Garden Shed Transforms Into A Neat Home Extension.

This growing family added space to their home instead of moving (and saved loads of money!)
What do you think of this concept?

