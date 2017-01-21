We all know expensive home building, renovations and extensions can be in South Africa. What's more is that it can be stressful and time-consuming. Someone once said that the only thing more stressful than a divorce is home construction!
But did you know that is possible to expand your home without spending a cent on an extension? Seem too good to be true?
Well today at homify, we are going to take you through 12 savvy tips that will prove to you that this is indeed possible.
Are you curious to read more?
Install a little garden cottage in your back garden for a whole extra room or unit at half the price. You can also really enhance the design and style of your garden by going for a funky shape or structure.
You can even construct your own little home office in your garden, giving you peace and quiet from the rest of the family like design professionals Garden Affairs LTD did here.
You can even build your own shed where you can store items or create a bedroom or study. Make it a fun DIY project!
A garden unit doesn't have to be bulky or an eye-sore. Go for a minimalist look and feel like these designers have done. Also use natural materials such as wood, integrating it into the natural surrounds.
Another way to extend your home is to install glass sliding doors, which allow the interior space to spill out onto the exterior space.
Play with shapes and sizes, building the perfect garden unit for your needs. Couldn't you imagine escaping into this garden room to read your book?
If you've got the space, why not build a proper, functional little home in your garden. Your aging parents can live in this space independently or your teenage children. Yet it's still nice and close so you can keep an eye on things.
The great advantage of an outdoor space like this one is that you have the chance to use the beautiful trees, plants and flowers as a natural form of decor.
If you're struggling for space in your home, use an outdoor cottage like this one for guests who are travelling from out of town. They'll have their privacy and you'll have yours.
The wonderful advantage of this type of structure is that you can use it as your own personal area for recreational activities and hobbies. Whether it's an art room, reading room or yoga studio, the point is that it's yours!
Tea on the terrace anyone?
This type of structure can also be used for a full-on home office, where you can run your business without it interfering in home life. This is ideal for those with kids!
