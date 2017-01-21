A family home with a big surprise in the backyard

Today we are going to get a little bit oriental inspiration in the form of a gorgeous project by design professionals Schwabenhaus GMBH & CO.KG.
This home was previously a very plain and simple little house, but the designers have brought a very unique and contemporary flair to the design, with the oriental influence creating a fabulous end result. This project shows just how many options exist when it comes to architecture and design as well as how you can afford to incorporate a little bit of personality or charm into your home.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said,
In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.
Are you ready to find out just how true that is?
From the front of the house, we can see that it is a simple, one-storey home. However the designers have incorporated the Oriental elements, creating a very unique and appealing design.
The white walls complement the grey roof, while the red facade injects the exterior space with a touch of beauty and charm.
The entrance is also very welcoming and aesthetically pleasing thanks to the beautiful cobbled driveway and the plants that flank the front door. A warm, wooden door greets friends and family as they arrive, while the covered roof keeps them protected from adverse weather conditions.
From this angle, we can see that the home is rather large, even though it is a single-storey. It spreads across the property, while the red walls bring a touch of personality and charm to the space.
We can see how the front garden has been carefully arranged, so that the plants, trees and flowers strategically enhance the exterior look and feel. They also work in harmony with the gorgeous cobbled driveway and stone pit.
Remember that your garden plays just as much of a role as the facade itself in the look and feel of your home.
The backyard of the home is simply sensational.
The oriental architecture opens up onto an impressive and expansive pond, creating the most serene and tranquil design.
From this angle, we can see how the designers have included a spacious and functional terrace with comfortable furniture, where the family can relax and enjoy the outdoor peace and quite, fresh air and sunshine.
The grey shades and red walls make for a very striking facade. Paired with the large pond and this image could be a painting!
If we head inside the home, we come across very modern and impressive interior spaces.
The kitchen features a sleek design with wooden furniture and charcoal black finishes. A savvy kitchen bar subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the house, while the contemporary appliances give this area of the home quite a futuristic look and feel. A kitchen bar is a wonderful addition to any cooking area, allowing for extra storage space as well as an extra surface for cooking and preparing food. Paired with bar stools, it also becomes a casual area to gather over cups of tea while the chef is busy!
You'll also notice plenty of storage space has been included throughout, including cabinets, drawers and shelves. This keeps the area neatly organised, neat and tidy.
The dining room features a slightly more classic look and feel, with a pale wooden table and black leather chairs. The walls are very unique, with little sand-coloured niches dotted throughout. This brings texture and tone to the space.
You'll also notice lamps and dimming lights throughout this space, which are designed to give the room a beautiful soft glow, especially in the evenings. This is a great tip as you want to create ambiance during meals!
Another tip is to add a fresh vase of flowers to the dining room table for a very subtle and natural form of decor.
Your corridor should never be overlooked when it comes to decor and design. In this home, we can see how striped white and grey walls have been created to give a beautiful sense of texture and tone. These complement the solid white doors.
The wall lights softly illuminate the details of this space, showing how functionality and style can work in harmony with one another.
Don't you love the pot plant in the corner of the space?
The bathroom is just as stylish as the rest of the house with modern finishes and plenty of space.
The designers have incorporated wood throughout this room, ensuring that a sense of warmth and serenity is achieved the moment that you step through the door.
Natural light also enhances the bathroom thanks to the large glass windows as well as the skylight in the ceiling. A skylight is an excellent way to achieve natural light without compromising on privacy!
While we are in the bathroom, we also want to show you the incredibly savvy mirror above the modern sink. This is another wonderful example of how functionality and trend can work together with an incredible end result.
Don't you love the mosaic tiles used on the bottom of the wall, which bring edge and a touch of elegance to the bathroom?
Here we get a glimpse of what the home looked like before the designers got involved. While it is sweet and simple, we can see how much more eye-catching, functional and stylish it is now with its modern features and oriental design.
This is a great example of how an ordinary and simple home can be completely enhanced with the right creativity, innovation and expert eye.
