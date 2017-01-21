A family home with a big surprise in the backyard

Today we are going to get a little bit oriental inspiration in the form of a gorgeous project by design professionals Schwabenhaus GMBH & CO.KG.

This home was previously a very plain and simple little house, but the designers have brought a very unique and contemporary flair to the design, with the oriental influence creating a fabulous end result. This project shows just how many options exist when it comes to architecture and design as well as how you can afford to incorporate a little bit of personality or charm into your home.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said, In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.

Are you ready to find out just how true that is?