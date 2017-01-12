​From average to beautiful: this home extension changed everything

Who doesn’t love it when an existing structure, either run-down or still in perfectly adequate condition, gets treated to a makeover that results in something truly spectacular? If you’ve raised your hand, then sit back and consider today’s homify 360° highlight aimed especially at you.

The location? London. The project? A two-storey detached house that required a modern update, aiming for a complete refurbishment both inside and out that was understated yet still eye-catching and elegant. The professionals in charge? Architectural prodigies CoupDeVille.

Let's see how they fared…