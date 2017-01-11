​This is the ultimate South African family style home

Today on homify 360°, we are taking a tour of a stunning creation by well-known architects Coupedeville. An elegant and modern family home is the centrepiece we’re focusing on, treating its inhabitants (and us) to a bright and airy interior with a very practical open-plan layout. What’s more, each room is generous in size and well proportioned, so no clutter or chaos in this baby!

The house’s interior perfectly mimics the tidy exterior and well-maintained, modern garden. A chic grey-and-white colour palette adorns the interior spaces, with the heart of the home (the kitchen) flaunting the ideal dream space for any cook; we’re talking ultra-modern worktops and stylish, minimalist furnishings.

Let's take a closer look!