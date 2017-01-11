​This is the ultimate South African family style home

Today on homify 360°, we are taking a tour of a stunning creation by well-known architects Coupedeville. An elegant and modern family home is the centrepiece we’re focusing on, treating its inhabitants (and us) to a bright and airy interior with a very practical open-plan layout. What’s more, each room is generous in size and well proportioned, so no clutter or chaos in this baby!
The house’s interior perfectly mimics the tidy exterior and well-maintained, modern garden. A chic grey-and-white colour palette adorns the interior spaces, with the heart of the home (the kitchen) flaunting the ideal dream space for any cook; we’re talking ultra-modern worktops and stylish, minimalist furnishings.
Let's take a closer look!
With strict lines and subtle neutral tones, the house’s exterior façade looks like the perfect guideline for the modern design. Notice that there are no flourishes or overly embellished surfaces anywhere – what you see is what you get. This gives the property an elegant and calm appeal, whilst the fresh-looking façade hints at the clean and contemporary interior.
In the back yard, we find that the exterior area has been neatly divided into sections: a concrete terrace area with two separate seating arrangements, and a simple manicured green lawn, which adds a splash of colour to the minimalist design.
The garden does exactly what it’s meant to: complement the house. But in addition to being beautiful it is also quite practical, for it presents plenty of play space for the little ones, not to mention socialising areas for the adults.
We locate the living room, and although the design is predominantly modern, one cannot overlook the touches of the eclectic style in the form of unique trinkets and ornaments, faux fur throws, and a combination of white and brown leather sofas and seats.
The pale timber flooring meets up perfectly with the crisp white walls, both of which balance out the mix of patterns and colours. The selection of tables (from rich mahogany to modern/industrial-style glass and metal) gives the room a quirky and individual feel that displays the taste and personality of the owners.
Lots of prepping areas, numerous storage spaces, and a calming sea of off-whites and greys – could this be the perfect kitchen? The order and symmetry of the minimalist design is clearly apparent, with a central island, neatly lined-up stools with silver detailing, and three less-is-more hanging lamps in the centre of the room.
A few feet ahead we locate the dining area, which is also where the floor changes its surface to announce the start of something new and different. We just love how the stripped-back dining table and chairs complement the minimalist, grey kitchen with their relaxed, Scandinavian-inspired look.
In the master bedroom, a king-size bed exudes vintage elegance while also dominating the room without being too extravagant. As for the colour palette, it inject a faultless combination of white and warm earthy hues to make up a look that is both clean and serene – perfect for a space where one tends to chase sweet dreams!
We close off our tour with a quick look at another private area of the house: the bathroom. Here we can see a large walk-in shower that is separated from the rest of the room by a simple glass screen. This helps achieve a sense of openness, as most of the features are raised off the floor, including the toilet, benches and heated towel rail.
Not a single element of clutter or chaos anywhere – just pure perfection!
