5 small, beautiful and affordable houses

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Prefabricated Home
Loading admin actions …

Modern families moving into the suburbs from smaller apartments often look for space, comfort and style when considering a new home. And while sophisticated homes aren’t always large, they are well-planned, elegant and beautiful.

In this homify feature today, we look at 5 very different homes, each small in stature, but stylish in their own right. Suburban living is meant to be a lot quieter, simpler and less crime infested. So, if you are considering moving from the bustling city to a neighbourhood of bike rides and skateboards, here are some adorable yet affordable home ideas to inspire your own house design, with the help of some professionals of course.

​ 1. A simple façade

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

This lovely modern house features sliding glass doors and a balcony to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

Interior

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

The wooden floor and stone cladding is cosy and inviting, while the neutral colour scheme is warm and friendly.

2. Modern cottage

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This typical gabled roof cottage uses contemporary materials as décor.

Interior

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cottage is decorated in brick, wood and white formica finishes.

3. Beautiful and stylish

CASA BARRA DE NAVIDAD / PETER PICHTLER, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

A simple house with a black and white façade is attractive, original and welcoming.

Interior

CASA BARRA DE NAVIDAD / PETER PICHTLER, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

How about this economical yet cosy modern kitchen? The space enjoys plenty of natural light and can be a fantastic corner to cook up a storm.

4. Wooden wonder

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may want to consider a wooden house with panoramic windows for sleek and stylish living.

Interior

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

The minimalist décor of this warm home is chic and contemporary, taking advantage of every inch.

5. Attractive and charming

homify Prefabricated Home
homify

homify
homify
homify

A visit to this dark tiled roof and cream coloured home is perfectly pleasing

Interior

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

 The living room is welcoming and attractive with a neutral colour palette decorating the space. Check out these: 10 wooden cottages for a natural life!

Would you like one of these modern yet petite homes?

