5 small, beautiful and affordable houses

Modern families moving into the suburbs from smaller apartments often look for space, comfort and style when considering a new home. And while sophisticated homes aren’t always large, they are well-planned, elegant and beautiful.
In this homify feature today, we look at 5 very different homes, each small in stature, but stylish in their own right. Suburban living is meant to be a lot quieter, simpler and less crime infested. So, if you are considering moving from the bustling city to a neighbourhood of bike rides and skateboards, here are some adorable yet affordable home ideas to inspire your own house design, with the help of some professionals of course.
This lovely modern house features sliding glass doors and a balcony to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
The wooden floor and stone cladding is cosy and inviting, while the neutral colour scheme is warm and friendly.
This typical gabled roof cottage uses contemporary materials as décor.
A simple house with a black and white façade is attractive, original and welcoming.
How about this economical yet cosy modern kitchen? The space enjoys plenty of natural light and can be a fantastic corner to cook up a storm.
You may want to consider a wooden house with panoramic windows for sleek and stylish living.
The minimalist décor of this warm home is chic and contemporary, taking advantage of every inch.
A visit to this dark tiled roof and cream coloured home is perfectly pleasing
The living room is welcoming and attractive with a neutral colour palette decorating the space. Check out these: 10 wooden cottages for a natural life!