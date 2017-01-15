9 ingenious kitchen tricks to save you a lot of money

The kitchen is the most used room in the house, and therefore requires some thought and planning when it comes to decoration. In this homify feature we look at 9 amazing ideas that are easy to implement and cost effective, allowing you to create a sophisticated and stylish kitchen without the expense. Interested? Well, continue reading the tips and tricks that our professionals have put together for you!
Although we may fall for the occasional advertisement on TV and end up purchasing that “new and improved” detergent, sometimes a home-made cleaning remedy works a lot better than the store bought option, and at a fraction of the cost.
An organised kitchen and grocery cupboard allows you to see exactly what is available and what is required from your next store visit. Consider keeping an inventory of expiry dates and a description of the item so you’ll never have to worry about whether that food has gone bad again.
A once a week trip to your favourite restaurant or take-out joint is more than enough, cut back on the fast food and make your meals at home from scratch, your wallet and body will thank you!
So you absolutely love strawberries, but the problem is that it’s quite expensive because it’s not in season and needs to be imported. Only purchase fruit that is in season and you’ll save a great deal of money.
It’s important to look at which items are a must in your kitchen and purchase quality instead of fancy quantity. Knives are vital for efficient cooking and great tasting meals, so invest in a set that is affordable and easy to maintain.
A coffee machine is another essential, especially for someone that isn’t much of a morning person. Now, how about getting one of those “on the go” mugs and never have to pay for that latte at the café on the way to work again.
You may think that this is unnecessary and expensive, but just think how much you’ll be saving on electricity compared to that old refrigerator your roommate left behind.
Grow your own fresh smelling herbs on the window sill and you’ll always have access to those ingredients that your dish cannot be without, it’s a a lot cheaper compared to buying them at the supermarket.
Preserves and jams make breakfast complete, so why not consider making your own preservative free, healthy alternative that can be an awesome gift too, it will be just like grandma used to make.