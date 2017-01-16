The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

We all know how good it feels to walk into a nice, bright, spacious and neat bathroom. Perhaps its time to renew yours if it doesn't meet these standards!

We also know, however, that it is not always easy to give a facelift to home environments without investing a lot of time and money into it. Bathrooms, especially, seem to fall to the bottom of the priority list.

This should not be the case! In fact, if you think about how much time you spend in your bathroom, it should be the one area of the home that receives the most love and attention.

To prove to you just how important it is to refresh this space every so often, we've put together five bathroom transformations. These before and after images will inspire you as you witness just how comfortable and modern a bathroom space can be.

Let's take a look!