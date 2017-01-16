The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

We all know how good it feels to walk into a nice, bright, spacious and neat bathroom. Perhaps its time to renew yours if it doesn't meet these standards!
We also know, however, that it is not always easy to give a facelift to home environments without investing a lot of time and money into it. Bathrooms, especially, seem to fall to the bottom of the priority list.
This should not be the case! In fact, if you think about how much time you spend in your bathroom, it should be the one area of the home that receives the most love and attention.
To prove to you just how important it is to refresh this space every so often, we've put together five bathroom transformations. These before and after images will inspire you as you witness just how comfortable and modern a bathroom space can be.
Let's take a look!
The previous bathroom was gloomy and cold with colours that clashed throughout. However, the area had a lot of potential because of its size as well as the natural light that flows through.
Design professionals CPETC capitalised on this, introducing warm and soft tones as well as modern features, including a spectacular bathtub. The results speak for themselves.
Not only are the colours and patterns old-fashioned but the tub takes up half the room! This room seems small, cramped and dark.
This bathroom experienced a radical change, with every feature enhanced. The toilet and sink were replaced with modern versions and the bathtub has been swapped out with a shower. The glass screen guarantees hygiene, ensuring that the shower doesn't collect mould. It also makes it much easier to clean.
The worn tiles have been replaced with contemporary designs and colours.
Sometimes you need to change everything in the bathroom, like these designers have done. They've tuned into current bathroom trends, incorporating wood into the new and improved bathroom design.
The previous bathroom featured white throughout, making for a very boring and bland space.
There are some styles from the past that we can't believe were every fashionable. This is one of them.
What's more is that this bathroom looks like it comes out of a horror movie. The good news is that some things are meant to stay in the past!
This renovation is ideal as it shows how less can sometimes be more!
The designers have opted for a minimalist design. Gone are the curtains that accumulate moisture and fungi. Instead we have glass partitions that are simple and functional, sleek counter tops and simple colours. The space is much more light and appealing.
The cupboards underneath the sink ensure that there is plenty of storage space for all bathroom items, keeping this space neat and organised.
This bathroom is simply horrible. The carpet clashes with the patterns and tones while the old-fashioned toilet is hideous to look at. There is a reason why bathroom remodeling exists!
The wooden floor in this bathroom looks really fantastic. The designers have taken very good care of the entire room by properly waterproofing the flooring too.
They've also replaced the old-fashioned toilets and features with modern counterparts. This makes for a much more appealing and attractive space.
The grey and cream walls accentuate the harmony of the design, enveloping the residents in serenity and tranquility.
