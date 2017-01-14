21 ideas to renovate your home with very little effort

So you are thinking of revamping or upgrading your home, but you’re on a tight budget and cannot come up with ideas that are easy to implement and economic. Well, in this homify feature we consider 21 fantastic and simple décor tricks to renovate your home, without breaking the bank. The solutions are practical and quick, we cannot wait to see what the professionals at homify have in store for us!
Sometimes all your bathroom tiles need is a solid clean to look good as new and you won’t even have to consider a complete revamp after you’re done. The only investment is time and suitable products to remove dirt, soap scum and moisture stains.
Illumination is an integral aspect to get your home feeling fresh and fabulous, and LED lighting beneath the furniture adds a sophisticated character to the space.
A doorstop doesn’t need to be unsightly, think of some fantastic ways to decorate the room and stop your doors from damaging the walls too.
Go for a new doormat and welcome guests at the entrance to your home, be sure to choose something cute and quirky for that cosy effect.
Oil your windows and doors regularly to keep them in perfect working order and avoid any annoying squeaks that develop over time.
Use décor to protect the furniture against scuffs and scrapes, a rug or carpet is always an excellent choice.
You may have invested your money in good quality leather sofas, it is important to look after them too and apply a special wax regularly to protect the surfaces keeping it good as new.
So you like the idea of artistic walls, then some vinyl stickers or a fantastic mural is the answer to your blank wall problem.
This is an inexpensive yet elegant way to make use of your walls without hammering any nails that may cause paint to chip and peel.
Ensuring that your walls are cleaned regularly is the major difference between a house that looks like new and a house that shows signs of aging. Give special attention to the bathroom walls as this is where mould and mildew are most visible.
Fresh flowers are a simple solution to enhance a light and comfortable atmosphere in the home naturally.
Showcase your creativity with stencilled pattern wall décor.
Organise your home weekly and ensure that clutter is out of sight.
If you've run out of space in your closet, then an open clothing rail makes for a fantastic interior design option that will add storage into your home.
Use a wicker basket as a laundry alternative and keep your space functional and clutter free.
Remember that lighting is crucial to accentuate a comfortable feeling, so upgrade your light bulbs regularly or opt for chandeliers with light bulbs that are easily replaceable.
Carpets are great to include a cosy feeling of comfort and style in the home, but they can be difficult to maintain, ensure that your carpets are perfect by cleaning them regularly.
The kitchen is often the most used room in the home and requires extra care and consideration daily. Clean all countertops, cupboard doors and of course the stove top and basin too.
A clean home smells great too, so place air fresheners throughout the home to keep bad odours at bay.
Introduce a funky colour into your home with some vibrant shelving or bookcases. This can be done easily with just a coat of paint.
We have come to the end of this article, but a final economical way to decorate your home is by upgrading picture frames and family portraits for that stylish and friendly effect.