21 ideas to renovate your home with very little effort

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hand drawn wall sticker collection, Vinyl Impression Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
So you are thinking of revamping or upgrading your home, but you’re on a tight budget and cannot come up with ideas that are easy to implement and economic. Well, in this homify feature we consider 21 fantastic and simple décor tricks to renovate your home, without breaking the bank. The solutions are practical and quick, we cannot wait to see what the professionals at homify have in store for us!

1. Bathroom tile disinfection

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes all your bathroom tiles need is a solid clean to look good as new and you won’t even have to consider a complete revamp after you’re done. The only investment is time and suitable products to remove dirt, soap scum and moisture stains.

2. LED lights

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Illumination is an integral aspect to get your home feeling fresh and fabulous, and LED lighting beneath the furniture adds a sophisticated character to the space.

3. Useful decor

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

A doorstop doesn’t need to be unsightly, think of some fantastic ways to decorate the room and stop your doors from damaging the walls too.

4. Doormat

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Go for a new doormat and welcome guests at the entrance to your home, be sure to choose something cute and quirky for that cosy effect.

5. No squeaks

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Oil your windows and doors regularly to keep them in perfect working order and avoid any annoying squeaks that develop over time.

6. Furniture protection

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

Use décor to protect the furniture against scuffs and scrapes, a rug or carpet is always an excellent choice.

7. Leather sofas

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile
homify

homify
homify
homify

You may have invested your money in good quality leather sofas, it is important to look after them too and apply a special wax regularly to protect the surfaces keeping it good as new.

8. Creative walls

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Walls
homify

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify
homify
homify

So you like the idea of artistic walls, then some vinyl stickers or a fantastic mural is the answer to your blank wall problem.

9. Hanging hooks

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is an inexpensive yet elegant way to make use of your walls without hammering any nails that may cause paint to chip and peel.

10. Clean the walls

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Ensuring that your walls are cleaned regularly is the major difference between a house that looks like new and a house that shows signs of aging. Give special attention to the bathroom walls as this is where mould and mildew are most visible.

11. Flower feeling

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Fresh flowers are a simple solution to enhance a light and comfortable atmosphere in the home naturally.

12. Stencils

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

Showcase your creativity with stencilled pattern wall décor.

13. The clutter

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Open Plan 1st floor Living room

Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Organise your home weekly and ensure that clutter is out of sight.

14. Closet space

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you've run out of space in your closet, then an open clothing rail makes for a fantastic interior design option that will add storage into your home.

15. Laundry

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Use a wicker basket as a laundry alternative and keep your space functional and clutter free.

16. The lighting

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

Remember that lighting is crucial to accentuate a comfortable feeling, so upgrade your light bulbs regularly or opt for chandeliers with light bulbs that are easily replaceable.

17. Carpets

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Carpets are great to include a cosy feeling of comfort and style in the home, but they can be difficult to maintain, ensure that your carpets are perfect by cleaning them regularly.

18. The kitchen

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen with range cooker

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

The kitchen is often the most used room in the home and requires extra care and consideration daily. Clean all countertops, cupboard doors and of course the stove top and basin too.

19. Air freshener

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

A clean home smells great too, so place air fresheners throughout the home to keep bad odours at bay.

20. Colour up your shelves

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Diagonal Furniture

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture

Introduce a funky colour into your home with some vibrant shelving or bookcases. This can be done easily with just a coat of paint.

21. Framed

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

HAM
HAM
HAM

We have come to the end of this article, but a final economical way to decorate your home is by upgrading picture frames and family portraits for that stylish and friendly effect. Have a look at these: 15 clever storage ideas you'll want to try right now

10 tips to give your kitchen a modern look
Which home renovation ideas are you applying?

No, Thanks