The best colours for your home in 2017

Leigh Leigh
homify Walls
This year is all about new trends, funky styles and of course, colour!

In fact, we at homify are encouraging you to let a little colour into your life in 2017. There are so many beautiful emotions that you can evoke with colour. It has the power to change your mood, shift your mindset and enhance your feelings.

This is why today, we've put together the hottest colours for your home in 2017. As we explore this article, you'll see just how many options exist, meaning there is something for everybody.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Darker blues or greys

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Wools of New Zealand

Fabulous colour Diamond

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

Dark colours are usually taboo, especially in small homes but in 2017, we are saying why not? If your home receives lots of natural light or if you have a more distinguished taste, you can afford to introduce some sombre tones to the interior space.

Have a look at this article for more inspiration: dark colours in small rooms? Give it a try!

2. Earthy tones

Neutral lounge with a touch of colour Maison Noblesse Modern living room
Maison Noblesse

Neutral lounge with a touch of colour

Maison Noblesse
Maison Noblesse
Maison Noblesse

Neutral colours are always a firm favourite, giving us a chance to create a very cosy and warm environment, like in this design by professionals Maison Noblesse. It also gives you a chance to add a few splashes of colour in the form of cushions, artwork or decor items.

3. Blues

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Blue is a classic colour that is sure to lighten any room. It brings in the feeling of being at sea or under the beautiful blue sky. It instantly calms and soothes and thus is perfect for a bedroom or bathroom.

4. A combination

Colour by Numbers homify Kitchen Wood Multicolored
homify

Colour by Numbers

homify
homify
homify

This year, we are all about getting a little bit creative! Mix together complementary colours and tones for a stylish and funky look and feel, like these designers have done in the kitchen. You'll inject your home with life and soul.

5. Wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

Use wallpaper to bring a unique and refreshing splash of colour to your home without having to paint a wall. Also have a look at these 14 super wall design ideas for inspiration.

6. Orange

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry Craigie Woodworks Modern kitchen
Craigie Woodworks

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry

Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks

Orange is a very underrated colour, bringing charm and personality to any room.

As we can see in this design, it makes for a very cheerful and entrancing kitchen.

7. Yellow

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

If you're really keen to brighten your outlook on life this year, why not opt for yellow? It will instantly transform a space into a funky and bright space. The only danger is that you'll never want to leave this room!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: How colours influence your bedroom.

A gorgeous little terrace built in no time
Which colour would you go for in your home?

