The best colours for your home in 2017

This year is all about new trends, funky styles and of course, colour!

In fact, we at homify are encouraging you to let a little colour into your life in 2017. There are so many beautiful emotions that you can evoke with colour. It has the power to change your mood, shift your mindset and enhance your feelings.

This is why today, we've put together the hottest colours for your home in 2017. As we explore this article, you'll see just how many options exist, meaning there is something for everybody.

Are you ready to take a look?