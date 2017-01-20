The best colours for your home in 2017

This year is all about new trends, funky styles and of course, colour!
In fact, we at homify are encouraging you to let a little colour into your life in 2017. There are so many beautiful emotions that you can evoke with colour. It has the power to change your mood, shift your mindset and enhance your feelings.
This is why today, we've put together the hottest colours for your home in 2017. As we explore this article, you'll see just how many options exist, meaning there is something for everybody.
Are you ready to take a look?
Dark colours are usually taboo, especially in small homes but in 2017, we are saying why not? If your home receives lots of natural light or if you have a more distinguished taste, you can afford to introduce some sombre tones to the interior space.
Neutral colours are always a firm favourite, giving us a chance to create a very cosy and warm environment, like in this design by professionals Maison Noblesse. It also gives you a chance to add a few splashes of colour in the form of cushions, artwork or decor items.
This year, we are all about getting a little bit creative! Mix together complementary colours and tones for a stylish and funky look and feel, like these designers have done in the kitchen. You'll inject your home with life and soul.
Orange is a very underrated colour, bringing charm and personality to any room.
As we can see in this design, it makes for a very cheerful and entrancing kitchen.
If you're really keen to brighten your outlook on life this year, why not opt for yellow? It will instantly transform a space into a funky and bright space. The only danger is that you'll never want to leave this room!
