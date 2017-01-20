20 small homes and how much they cost

There is nothing more exciting than exploring modern architectural trends as well as the different styles and tastes that families have for their homes.
This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you 20 small homes as a showcase of the diversity and innovation that exists. What's more is that we will fill you in on what each of these homes cost so that you have a better idea of just how expensive (or cheap) your dream home could be.
Designed by some of the top professionals from around the world, we hope that this article inspires you as you explore 2017 trends.
Let's take a look!
Features:
- Three bedrooms
- Two garages
- A terrace
- A converted loft space
Cost: R909 774.
Features:
- Three bedrooms
- A converted loft space
- A 27 square metre living room
Cost: R777 443.
Features:
- Three bedrooms
- A home office
Cost: R562 406.
Features:
- A back terrace
- A classic front porch
- Three bedrooms
Cost: R628 571.
Features:
- 150 square metre living space
- Three bedrooms
- A swimming pool
- A back garden
Cost: Unknown. Can you guess?
Features:
- Newly renovated
Cost: R380 451.
Features:
- A prefab structure
Cost: Between R282 477 - R947 128.
Features:
- 75 square metres
- One-storey design
- Off-site construction
Cost: R1 656 354.
Features:
- Renovated farmhouse with an extension
Extension cost: R49 690.
Features:
- Rustic design
- Three bedrooms
- Large terrace
Cost: R380 962.
Features:
- One-storey home
- Gorgeous facade
- Garden
Cost: R944 122.
Features:
- Innovative architecture
- Small footprint
Cost: R298 144.
Features:
- Innovative design
- Security
- Positioned between two other buildings
Cost: Unknown. What would your guess be?
Features:
- Spacious terrace
- Modern design
Cost: R563 161.
Features:
- Traditional bricks and mortar house
Cost: R745 360—R944 122.
Features:
- Modern home
Swimming pool
Cost: R662 542.
Features:
- A rustic contemporary design
- Large garden
- Spacious patio
Cost: R1 093 194.
Features:
- Studio home
- Wooden facade
- Large garden
- 38 square metres
Cost: Unknown
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these: 5 pictures of sensational South African homes.