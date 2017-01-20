Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small homes and how much they cost

Leigh Leigh
Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
There is nothing more exciting than exploring modern architectural trends as well as the different styles and tastes that families have for their homes. 

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you 20 small homes as a showcase of the diversity and innovation that exists. What's more is that we will fill you in on what each of these homes cost so that you have a better idea of just how expensive (or cheap) your dream home could be.

Designed by some of the top professionals from around the world, we hope that this article inspires you as you explore 2017 trends.

Let's take a look! 

1. The understated family home

PROJEKT DOMU LOTE G2 - przytulna harmonia w nowoczesnym wydaniu , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Features:

- Three bedrooms

- Two garages

- A terrace

- A converted loft space

Cost: R909 774.

2. Secure and homely

DOM W CENIE MIESZKANIA - Flo II , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Features:

- Three bedrooms

- A converted loft space

- A 27 square metre living room

Cost: R777 443.

3. Light and bright

PROJEKT DOMU LILA ECONOMIC , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Features: 

- Three bedrooms

- A home office

Cost: R562 406.

4. Classic

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Features:

- A back terrace

- A classic front porch

- Three bedrooms

Cost: R628 571.

5. Double-storey contemporary design

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Features:

- 150 square metre living space

- Three bedrooms

- A swimming pool

- A back garden

Cost: Unknown. Can you guess?

6. The renovated home

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

Features:

- Newly renovated

Cost: R380 451.

7. The modular home

Prefabricated House, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Features:

- A prefab structure

Cost: Between R282 477 - R947 128.

8. The sweetest little home

Home Build homify
homify

Home Build

homify
homify
homify

Features:

- Four bedrooms

Cost: R463 779.

9. The open-plan home

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Features:

- 75 square metres

- One-storey design

- Off-site construction

Cost: R1 656 354.

10. The modern farmhouse

Реконструкция Дачного дома в Пушкино, МО., baboshin.com baboshin.com Minimalist house
baboshin.com

Реконструкция Дачного дома в Пушкино, МО.

baboshin.com
baboshin.com
baboshin.com

Features:

- Renovated farmhouse with an extension

Extension cost: R49 690.

11. View incorporated

Down Sizing homify
homify

Down Sizing

homify
homify
homify

Features:

- Rustic design

- Three bedrooms

- Large terrace

Cost: R380 962.

12. A mix of materials

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Features:

- One-storey home

- Gorgeous facade

- Garden

Cost: R944 122.

13. Unique and quriky

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

Features:

- Innovative architecture

- Small footprint

Cost: R298 144.

14. Minimalist

NaK-house, 門一級建築士事務所 門一級建築士事務所 Modern houses Reinforced concrete White
門一級建築士事務所

門一級建築士事務所
門一級建築士事務所
門一級建築士事務所

Features:

- Prefabricated structure

- Studio design

Cost: R996 510.

15. The sweetest thing

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

Features:

- Innovative design

- Security

- Positioned between two other buildings

Cost: Unknown. What would your guess be?

16. Modern and majestic

Projekty, biuro40 biuro40 Modern houses
biuro40

Projekty

biuro40
biuro40
biuro40

Features:

- Spacious terrace

Modern design

Cost: R563 161.

17. Traditional brick home

RETRO LINE, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. Rustic style house Bricks
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

Features:

- Traditional bricks and mortar house

Cost: R745 360—R944 122.

18. A swimming pool

Casa Minimalista, ARQUITECTOnico ARQUITECTOnico Minimalist house White
ARQUITECTOnico

ARQUITECTOnico
ARQUITECTOnico
ARQUITECTOnico

Features:

- Modern home

Swimming pool

Cost: R662 542.

19. Rustic meets modern

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett, Dow Jones Architects Dow Jones Architects Minimalist house
Dow Jones Architects

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett

Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects

Features:

- A rustic contemporary design

- Large garden

- Spacious patio

Cost: R1 093 194.

20. Small living

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

Features:

- Studio home

- Wooden facade

- Large garden

- 38 square metres

Cost: Unknown

