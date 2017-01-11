​20 tips to up the value of your home (part 1)

Planning on selling your current house in the near future? Even if you’re snug as a bug in your house and have no plans on setting up a ‘for sale’ sign in your front yard, you never know what tomorrow might bring – plus, anything that can enhance your home’s value and aesthetic quality is good!

So, with future planning in mind, we’ve sought high and low to gather the top 20 value-adding home additions (including taking the time to discover what estate agents look for in a sellable house), simply to share them with you here and now.

Thus, grab a pen and start making notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!