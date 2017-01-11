​20 tips to up the value of your home (part 1)

Planning on selling your current house in the near future? Even if you’re snug as a bug in your house and have no plans on setting up a ‘for sale’ sign in your front yard, you never know what tomorrow might bring – plus, anything that can enhance your home’s value and aesthetic quality is good!
So, with future planning in mind, we’ve sought high and low to gather the top 20 value-adding home additions (including taking the time to discover what estate agents look for in a sellable house), simply to share them with you here and now.
Thus, grab a pen and start making notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!
Would you move into a house that has structural issues? So, forget about crossing your fingers and hoping that nobody will notice those wonky floors – a thorough survey is sure to be done by the new owners or inspectors before you sell your current house.
Even though we live in sunny South Africa, winter can still get quite chilly, which is why you need to invest in some sort of heating system to upgrade your house’s value.
A fireplace, underfloor heating, a heat pump… choose your pick!
While updating your heating, take the time to review your electrics and general plumbing as well. If anything looks as though it needs a professional touch, fix it before putting your home on the market.
Peeling paint, chipped tiles… these won’t make a real estate agent jump for joy, so make sure to take care of any small issues that might be an eyesore.
Even though that new buyer will chop and change your décor completely, you still need to present your home in the best possible light to begin with.
A loft conversion is much cheaper than your average extension, and is a great value-adding project that brings so much space and potential to a house.
Don’t subject those potential buyers to rotting windowsills or broken windows. Rather take the time to replace them.
Trust us when we say that potential buyers are less likely to bargain if they see that there are no big improvements that are waiting for them.
No need to resort to a full-fledged renovation, but do think about prettifying the cupboard doors or perhaps a new worktop.
It won’t cost as much, but it will definitely make a big difference to the value of your house.
You will need the help of a professional builder for this one, but remodelling an interior space in your home will definitely enhance its value, especially if you remove internal walls and embrace an open-plan layout.
Similar to your kitchen touch-ups, you don’t need to go too big with your bathroom – a few gentle touches ought to do it.
Re-grouting is a top tip, as is adding better lighting and larger mirrors to help make the room feel bigger and fresher.
Any extra bedroom is usually a massive selling point for a house. But if you really can’t squeeze one into your house, how about constructing a guest annex in your garden?
We guarantee that this will get a lot of home buyers’ attention!
Want to know what the other 10 tips are? Click through to: 20 tips to up the value of your home (part 2).