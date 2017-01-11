Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 tips to up the value of your home (part 1)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Neo Classical Design For New Build Family Home, Marvin Windows and Doors UK Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Planning on selling your current house in the near future? Even if you’re snug as a bug in your house and have no plans on setting up a ‘for sale’ sign in your front yard, you never know what tomorrow might bring – plus, anything that can enhance your home’s value and aesthetic quality is good! 

So, with future planning in mind, we’ve sought high and low to gather the top 20 value-adding home additions (including taking the time to discover what estate agents look for in a sellable house), simply to share them with you here and now. 

Thus, grab a pen and start making notes on our first 10 must-complete projects!

1. Fix structural problems

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern houses Bricks Brown
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

Would you move into a house that has structural issues? So, forget about crossing your fingers and hoping that nobody will notice those wonky floors – a thorough survey is sure to be done by the new owners or inspectors before you sell your current house.

2. Install central heating

Scirocco H - Radiators for the italian market, Inkout srl Inkout srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal White
Inkout srl

Inkout srl
Inkout srl
Inkout srl

Even though we live in sunny South Africa, winter can still get quite chilly, which is why you need to invest in some sort of heating system to upgrade your house’s value. 

A fireplace, underfloor heating, a heat pump… choose your pick!

3. Update those basic utilities

Bath Table 2014, krayms A&D - Fa&Fra krayms A&D - Fa&Fra BathroomStorage Solid Wood
krayms A&amp;D—Fa&amp;Fra

krayms A&D - Fa&Fra
krayms A&amp;D—Fa&amp;Fra
krayms A&D - Fa&Fra

While updating your heating, take the time to review your electrics and general plumbing as well. If anything looks as though it needs a professional touch, fix it before putting your home on the market.

4. Focus on what is seen

FLORA DELFT TILES Decorum Tiles Walls & flooringTiles delft tiles,hand painted tiles
Decorum Tiles

FLORA DELFT TILES

Decorum Tiles
Decorum Tiles
Decorum Tiles

Peeling paint, chipped tiles… these won’t make a real estate agent jump for joy, so make sure to take care of any small issues that might be an eyesore. 

Even though that new buyer will chop and change your décor completely, you still need to present your home in the best possible light to begin with.

5. Convert a loft

Wimbledon Loft Conversion , A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions BedroomLighting
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Wimbledon Loft Conversion

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

A loft conversion is much cheaper than your average extension, and is a great value-adding project that brings so much space and potential to a house.

6. Replace the windows

Feataure Windows Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic windows & doors
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Feataure Windows

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Don’t subject those potential buyers to rotting windowsills or broken windows. Rather take the time to replace them. 

Trust us when we say that potential buyers are less likely to bargain if they see that there are no big improvements that are waiting for them.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Spruce up the kitchen

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern kitchen
homify

Maida Vale Extensions

homify
homify
homify

No need to resort to a full-fledged renovation, but do think about prettifying the cupboard doors or perhaps a new worktop. 

It won’t cost as much, but it will definitely make a big difference to the value of your house.

8. Remodel existing space

Open Plan Living iroka Living roomSofas & armchairs
iroka

Open Plan Living

iroka
iroka
iroka

You will need the help of a professional builder for this one, but remodelling an interior space in your home will definitely enhance its value, especially if you remove internal walls and embrace an open-plan layout.

9. Zhoosh up an outdated bathroom

Rock star ensuite bathroom My-Studio Ltd Industrial style bathroom Tiles White white metro tile,industrial shower
My-Studio Ltd

Rock star ensuite bathroom

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Similar to your kitchen touch-ups, you don’t need to go too big with your bathroom – a few gentle touches ought to do it. 

Re-grouting is a top tip, as is adding better lighting and larger mirrors to help make the room feel bigger and fresher.

10. Try to add an extra bedroom

Garden Room/Cinema Room/Party Room, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Modern Garden
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd

Garden Room/Cinema Room/Party Room

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Any extra bedroom is usually a massive selling point for a house. But if you really can’t squeeze one into your house, how about constructing a guest annex in your garden? 

We guarantee that this will get a lot of home buyers’ attention!

Want to know what the other 10 tips are? Click through to: 20 tips to up the value of your home (part 2).

9 affordable contemporary homes of class and style
Which of these touch-ups are you planning on doing in your current house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks