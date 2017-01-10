The extension that changed a family's life

Even the most seasoned interior designer can sometimes find it a bit challenging to perfectly execute one design style in a home – so what about three different styles under one roof? That is what experienced architectural firm Coupedeville, based in London, decided to accomplish with one of their townhouse creations.

With ‘contrast and originality’ as the main keywords, our experts in charge picked out the industrial-, classic- and eclectic styles to co-exist in perfect harmony in one dwelling. But even though this sounds like the perfect recipe for disaster (and could very well turn out as such for those who aren’t too experienced in the field), the end results here, as you will soon see, are anything but…