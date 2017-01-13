Your browser is out-of-date.

After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Is your garden ugly and unsightly? In need of an upgrade from the lawn to the lighting and even the floor beds? In this homify feature, we look at 19 gorgeous garden ideas to enhance tranquillity and serenity, just in time for the New Year. Our professionals have included helpful hints to organise, decorate and style your garden, regardless of its size.

Sometimes all we need is some sunshine and fresh air to handle the stresses and hectic days that life throws us, and what better way to do so than have access to the comforts of nature by incorporating its splendour into your own backyard.

Think of that panoramic landscape, sensational sights of the environment or even those pretty plants that bloom with greenery during certain seasons, it would be great to enjoy those spectacular moments in comfort and style and a patio, terrace and garden zone could just be the perfect option for you. Let’s be inspired now!

1. Organise the garden

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

It is important to avoid soil erosion with some stone walkways and garden zones.

2. Combination of flowers and shrubs

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose your flowers and shrubs carefully to decorate the garden at your home entrance.

3. Small patio, no problem

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Make the most of your patio by decorating it with some gorgeous greenery and enjoy conversation in the sun with loved ones.

4. Desert dynamics

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Add a cactus for an interesting effect.

5. Simply charming

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern Garden
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

The eastern influence of décor is elegant with some niches for seating.

6. The woodworks

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Its natural, elegant and stylish, while being affordable too.

7. Take advantage of space

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

Utilise all the corners to create a comfortable and sophisticated setting.

8. Attractive entrance

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Make your walkway and garden entrance enticing and welcoming with some pretty flowers, white pebbles and greenery.

9. Stone effect

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

If space isn't a problem then look for an enchanting way to decorate your garden, with fairytale inside curvy pathways of course!

10. Stone slabs

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

These stone slabs act as a pathway throughout the garden allowing the vegetation to remain intact.

11. Interior garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

If your outdoor space is limited, then bring the garden inside with this small lobby feature.

12. Stone clad yard

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Decorate your small backyard with some sensational stone cladding.

​13. Connected to the interior

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

This lovely option is attractive while being connected to the living room too.

14. Planter placement

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

You cannot go wrong with a small planter at the home entrance.

15. Opt for a few planters

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Maintain order with several planters in the backyard.

16. Cosy patio

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern Garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Warm colours and lighting make for a comfortable and friendly patio.

17. A petite garden

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

This brilliant yet small space has it all!

​18. Minimalist décor

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

There’s nothing more striking than greenery to completed a minimalist home.

19. Vertical planters

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

This garden idea fits in any space, from the hallway, to the kitchen, the porch, and even in the office! Here are: 10 great ideas to make gardening easier

The amazing Cape Town home complete with plans
Which garden ideas appeal most to you?

