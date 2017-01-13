Renovate a small bathroom: a project to copy

This image gives us the full view of the bathroom before and after the transformation. The old bathroom although in a relatively good condition was very outdated. The tiled walls and odd colour scheme looked like something out of the 1970’s, while the shower lacked a defined space. The floor tiles were dull and dreary too.

Since the revamp, the bathroom looks sophisticated, modern and attractive, and although the grey tiles may not be a top choice by most people, it definitely adds a chic industrial effect into this now sleek bathroom.