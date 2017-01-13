Renovate a small bathroom: a project to copy

Tired of that dull, outdated and ugly bathroom that you inherited from the previous homeowner? Well, in this homify feature we admire the gorgeous possibilities of modernity, charm and elegance all made possible by a stunning bathroom renovation? Interested? Continue reading this article and be inspired to do your own revamp project on that eyesore bathroom, with the help from professionals of course!
This image gives us the full view of the bathroom before and after the transformation. The old bathroom although in a relatively good condition was very outdated. The tiled walls and odd colour scheme looked like something out of the 1970’s, while the shower lacked a defined space. The floor tiles were dull and dreary too.
Since the revamp, the bathroom looks sophisticated, modern and attractive, and although the grey tiles may not be a top choice by most people, it definitely adds a chic industrial effect into this now sleek bathroom.
The grey bathroom has an exposed concrete colour and the accessories, fixtures and fittings complete the design perfectly. The space is now a pleasure to visit and anyone could get lost in its fantastic simplicity and gorgeous illumination.
You may think that it’s just a basin, but if you consider how the details matter, you would spend more time looking for accessories and fixtures that will remain trendy for years to come. The white basin is a brilliant match for this grey bathroom as it blends in well with the toilet, bidet and other features incorporated into the space.
You will notice in the first image that the shower cubicle is not existent, this is a necessity in any bathroom as it allows the bathroom to remain clean and tidy between uses without the water from the shower splashing all over the floor. The glass door is great too, being easy to clean and always in fashion.