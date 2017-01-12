A small house full of comfort

In this edition of homify we visit a simple house with all the modern amenities you could ever need. The home was recently given a new lease on life and is now simple, stunning and inviting. So whether you’re looking for easy ideas to rehabilitate your garden or give your interior a sophisticated design, this feature is filled with tips and tricks to enhance that welcoming atmosphere in your own home, regardless of the size, let’s see what this gorgeous semi-detached home has in store for us!
The terracotta tiles that decorate the space around the house acts as a terrace. The architects ensured that the lawn remains intact, while the outdoors can still be enjoyed in comfort and style.
We thought it best next to showcase the garden and the rear façade. It’s spacious and comfortable, a perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. From this perspective we catch a glimpse of the gabled roof and sliding doors that allow the exterior to be within sight.
The front is discreet and comfortable, with a neutral colour decorating the exterior and greenery adding an inviting charm to all guests. Who wouldn’t want to just stop by and say hello?
We now step inside the home, where the kitchen leaves us dumbstruck in fascination. The light yet neutral colour scheme ensures that this cooking space is trendy and tasteful, while the mosaic splashback incorporates a subtle green aspect too.
Including interesting materials can go a long way to making your kitchen more attractive. Opt for natural wood and ceramics or choose a colour scheme that is tranquil and serene for a great atmosphere.
The kitchen opens out magnificently onto the garden too, allowing for those family braais to be an easy and effortless affair. You can store all your supplies in one area, and enjoy the outdoors and fresh air, all while hosting a picnic in your backyard.
Choose simple elements to decorate your hallway and maintain an uncluttered environment. The narrow white dressing table located at the end of the corridor is perfect storage and doesn’t take up too much space either, while the mirrors enhance illumination too.
The bathroom featured here is elegant and sophisticated with wood, wallpaper and modern décor adding chic charm and enhancing a gorgeous environment of serenity. The sink is undoubtedly modern, while the chrome mirror detail is dynamic.
A bathroom is not complete without brilliant lighting, and this one has gone a step further with marble countertops, wonderful walls and more than enough storage for all the essentials. The all-white colour scheme may be neutral, but it will remain fashionable for many years.