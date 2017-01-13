The home where island dreams come true

Today, we are going to visit Berlin and explore an exquisite and modern home. This house exudes sophistication and individuality and you'll be awed by the decor as you explore it.

Designed by professionals Sehw Architecture GMBH, this massive 6,400 square foot home was built for a couple and is comprised of five sections.

As the architects say: This architectural dream is more like a small settlement than a single house.

As we explore this home, you'll see how the pavilion-like buildings float above the ground, connected to each other via a floor disk and a roof plate. Between them, there are secluded terraces, landscape greenery and a swimming pond.

The large glass windows and doors create a very modern and sophisticated finish, while the concrete slabs make for a cool but elegant exterior. Far from stark, natural materials play a pivotal role throughout this stylish home.

Let's take a look!