Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 fabulous small bathrooms not to be missed

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

So you have a small bathroom, but that doesn’t mean you are completely restricted by décor possibilities. In this homify feature, we will look at 15 amazing petite yet modern bathrooms to suit any home. We consulted with bathroom designers to get the best ideas to create a spa-like experience in your home, from colours and shapes to design tips and tricks, continue reading this article to be inspired!

1. Shiny

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern bathroom
Urban Tree

Urban Tree
Urban Tree
Urban Tree

It’s golden, charming and attractive, what better way to display luxury, wealth and prestige than with this fascinating colour scheme?

2. Modern

Powder toilet homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Powder toilet

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom enjoys modern design and with the white and navy accents, the colours are trendy and tasteful, while the lighting and accessories are solidly splendid.

3. For the country home

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your home is located in the country, then this bathroom is perfect. The white walls and wooden flooring introduces a comfortable environment of sunshine and fresh air.

4. So much light

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

A bathroom decorated in neutral shades of beige, cream and brown will definitely stylish and stunning for years to come. But, what do you think about the lighting?

5. Dark elegance

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is proof that a darker colour can be just as awesome in a small space, there is some elegance and charm to it that makes this bathroom fantastic.

6. Brown

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

Brown décor doesn’t need to look dull and dreary, in fact, when paired with natural light, some pretty flowers and modern accessories, this bathroom is gorgeous.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Floral feature

​Pretty Washroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

​Pretty Washroom

homify
homify
homify

The flowers, colours and modern elements included in this bathroom ensures that it is serene and comforting.

8. All-white

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Mr Kamdar 19th Floor

TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

The all-white bathroom is always a fast favourite, why not start your day with a rejuvenating shower and take advantage of the perfect illumination?

9. Industrial

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

So your new home is located in a refurbished factory, and therefore has some industrial aspects. Make them work for you by embracing the features, incorporate exposed cement, brick and dark metallics.

10. Ornate

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
De Panache —Interior Architects

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

It’s an ensuite bathroom to the master bedroom, and the golden mosaic wall definitely has an eye-catching effect. That rain shower just looks absolutely inviting too.

11. Red

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom may be one for the tropics, but its red and white accents have a sophisticated and alluring aspect too.

12. Classic

BATHROOM Designs, Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Modern bathroom
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Artek-Architects & Interior Designers
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Artek-Architects & Interior Designers

The grey, white and brown of this classic and simple bathroom ensures a calming and pleasant atmosphere, regardless of the time of day. It has an industrial appeal, but that makes it even more chic.

13. Bright

J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom
Spaces Architects@ka

Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka

Light colours are always a superb choice for the bathroom, and when blended with green accents and shiny surfaces, the bathroom appears spacious and elegant.

14. Ornate

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
Nuvo Designs

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

An ornate bathroom such as this is aesthetically appealing and perfectly decorated, with a brilliant colour scheme, fantastic lighting and well-planned layout being the core factors.

15. For the eclectic

Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern bathroom
The Brick Studio

The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio
The Brick Studio

If you are one for the eclectic design, then opt for some browns and beiges along with a few unique and quirky features as well as dramatic lighting. Have a look at these: 20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

10 small houses you'll want to move into tomorrow!
Which bathroom are you thinking about recreating in your own home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks