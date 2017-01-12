15 fabulous small bathrooms not to be missed

So you have a small bathroom, but that doesn’t mean you are completely restricted by décor possibilities. In this homify feature, we will look at 15 amazing petite yet modern bathrooms to suit any home. We consulted with bathroom designers to get the best ideas to create a spa-like experience in your home, from colours and shapes to design tips and tricks, continue reading this article to be inspired!
It’s golden, charming and attractive, what better way to display luxury, wealth and prestige than with this fascinating colour scheme?
This bathroom enjoys modern design and with the white and navy accents, the colours are trendy and tasteful, while the lighting and accessories are solidly splendid.
If your home is located in the country, then this bathroom is perfect. The white walls and wooden flooring introduces a comfortable environment of sunshine and fresh air.
A bathroom decorated in neutral shades of beige, cream and brown will definitely stylish and stunning for years to come. But, what do you think about the lighting?
This is proof that a darker colour can be just as awesome in a small space, there is some elegance and charm to it that makes this bathroom fantastic.
Brown décor doesn’t need to look dull and dreary, in fact, when paired with natural light, some pretty flowers and modern accessories, this bathroom is gorgeous.
The flowers, colours and modern elements included in this bathroom ensures that it is serene and comforting.
The all-white bathroom is always a fast favourite, why not start your day with a rejuvenating shower and take advantage of the perfect illumination?
So your new home is located in a refurbished factory, and therefore has some industrial aspects. Make them work for you by embracing the features, incorporate exposed cement, brick and dark metallics.
It’s an ensuite bathroom to the master bedroom, and the golden mosaic wall definitely has an eye-catching effect. That rain shower just looks absolutely inviting too.
This bathroom may be one for the tropics, but its red and white accents have a sophisticated and alluring aspect too.
The grey, white and brown of this classic and simple bathroom ensures a calming and pleasant atmosphere, regardless of the time of day. It has an industrial appeal, but that makes it even more chic.
Light colours are always a superb choice for the bathroom, and when blended with green accents and shiny surfaces, the bathroom appears spacious and elegant.
An ornate bathroom such as this is aesthetically appealing and perfectly decorated, with a brilliant colour scheme, fantastic lighting and well-planned layout being the core factors.
If you are one for the eclectic design, then opt for some browns and beiges along with a few unique and quirky features as well as dramatic lighting.