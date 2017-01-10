A beautiful mountain home perfect for you

Pack your bags, everyone, homify 360° is treating you to a little trip up the mountains in Antioch, Lima (which is in Peru). But we’re not setting off to enjoy a mountain hike, but rather to check in on a gorgeous little cabin courtesy of the design team of Marina Vella Architects. This little dream child of theirs, which offers splendid landscape views, is situated about 40km south-east of Peru’s capital. Embracing the scenic flora and fauna, this impressive yet modest cottage boasts natural materials of stone, clay and cane, while its east-west situation radiates natural illumination throughout the day.

The aim of this creation? To generate a sensory, visual and material link between the occupants of the house, the environment and the architecture. And as this unique structure is split into two separate dwellings, it utilises its irregular topography to connect the inhabitants with nature and the outdoors.

Let’s explore!