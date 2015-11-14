The Extraordinary Ordinary House

The shell of this house hides so much of the interior, the large windows located throughout almost allow us to catch a glimpse of what's inside, but this home has an almost introverted feeling to it from the outside. Although the wooden panelled walls and deck surrounding this home, provide an almost fun and flirty appeal, even though the darker roof tiles add a more modern touch.

This exterior façade blends older traditional style with a minimalist finish to create this fusion home filled with unusual characteristics that make it distinguished from other houses situated in the residential area. It may not show off much to the outside world, but the use of natural and neutral tones to the exterior, gives this home a more modest touch.

Added to that is the darker nutty shade of wood that has only been utilised to one side of the home. Each aspect of this exterior façade pulls together the elements of the home without it looking too glamorous or unreal. Until we step inside…