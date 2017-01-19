Your browser is out-of-date.

30 smart spots for a TV in a small room

Leigh Leigh
Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Media room
When it comes to small living rooms, bedrooms or television rooms, it can be difficult to figure out where to put the television. Even in the age of modern decor and design where televisions are flat and sleek, they can take up a fair amount of space. 

This is why today at homify, we've put together a range of 30 spots for a TV in a small room. These designs come from some of the top professionals from around the world and are bound to inspire and delight.

Once you're finished with this article, you'll know exactly where to put that television.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Flat against the wall between shelves

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

2. Resting on shelves between shelves

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

3. Slot it onto a built-in cabinet

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Install a feature wall in your living room to create an extra area for your TV

Projeto Home Theater, Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Modern living room
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

5. Wood makes for a fabulous feature wall

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

6. Utilise colour for a stylish twist

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Media room
Triplex Arquitetura

Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura

7. Don't be afraid to go slightly off centre for a quirky look

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

8. Integrate it into a flashy design like these designers have done

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Go for a classic TV stand

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Media room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

10. Integrate it into raw materials for a balance between modern and rustic

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

11. Extend your large TV across the wall in front of the sofa for a home theatre

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra Larissa Maffra Media room
Larissa Maffra

Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra

12. A long and narrow TV is even more savvy

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

13. Pair a modern TV with a classic living room and you won't notice the size of the space

Apartamento Le Parc I, Dauster Arquitetura Dauster Arquitetura Media room
Dauster Arquitetura

Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura

14. Use storage alongside your TV to maximise space

homify Media room MDF Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. This TV works in harmony with a large storage unit

Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Media room
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture

Kamat & Rozario Architecture
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture
Kamat & Rozario Architecture

16. Perch your TV on a traditional cabinet to create a functional design

Casa Tatuí, Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Media room
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

17. Use lighting to create the appearance of space around your TV

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos Piacesi Arquitetos Media room
Piacesi Arquitetos

Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos

18. Put your television above your desk to save space

Apartamento VA, Bastos & Duarte Bastos & Duarte Media room
Bastos &amp; Duarte

Bastos & Duarte
Bastos &amp; Duarte
Bastos & Duarte

19. Allow your TV to work in harmony with your decor accessories

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

20. Install it in a niche in the wall

Apartamento IC, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Media room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

21. Here a television fits seamlessly into the wall

GRAN PARC VILA NOVA, GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Media room
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

22. Another example of a gorgeous feature wall

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

23. Camouflage it with a darker wall

Apartamento AF, Passo3 Arquitetura Passo3 Arquitetura Media room
Passo3 Arquitetura

Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura

24. Pair with your favourite artwork

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Media room
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

25. Hidden away until you need it

Apartamento em São Conrado com frescor e móveis de família, Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design Media room
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design

Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design

26. In the corner of your office area fora sleek look and feel

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Media room
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

27. Use geometric lines and shapes to draw attention away from the size of the room

Apartamento de 40 metros quadrados., Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Media room
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

28. Place your TV away from the light even if your room is small—you don't want a glare

Ipiranga | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Media room
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

29. On a raw brick wall for a mix of themes

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. Graphic print behind a TV to capture your attention

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Media room Multicolored
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

Also have a look at these 15 ways to expertly position a TV in your room.

The modern house that this family turned into a home
