12 modern gardens that will make you sigh with pleasure

We all love having a beautiful garden at home as it is practical and gives us our own small piece of nature in the urban world of South African life.

What's more is that there are so many modern and stylish gardens that exist today, which are dynamic and full of personality. With the influence of modern society today, gardens have become a means of expression for owners.

This is why we at homify have taken the opportunity to put together an array of modern gardens for you to have a look through and be inspired by. These will show you how many options there are, which speak to you and your personality and style. What's more is that all of these are practical and easy to maintain.

Are you ready to go on a little tour?