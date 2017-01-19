A sweet little family home with all the right touches

Today, we are going to witness how design professionals Arch & Design Studio have created the sweetest little family home with all of the right features.

As we explore this home from the outside in, you will see just how important it is to pay attention to detail. Detail can mean the difference between a house and a home.

You'll also notice how private, safe and secure this home, which is an ideal feature for South African homes. Yet the designers have managed to ensure that it is still elegant and stylish.

Today is not simply about admiring a home but also learning some tips and tricks for your own homes too!

Are you ready to take a look?