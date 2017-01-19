A sweet little family home with all the right touches

Today, we are going to witness how design professionals Arch & Design Studio have created the sweetest little family home with all of the right features.
As we explore this home from the outside in, you will see just how important it is to pay attention to detail. Detail can mean the difference between a house and a home.
You'll also notice how private, safe and secure this home, which is an ideal feature for South African homes. Yet the designers have managed to ensure that it is still elegant and stylish.
Today is not simply about admiring a home but also learning some tips and tricks for your own homes too!
Are you ready to take a look?
From the outside of this home, we can see just how gorgeous it is with its sandy-beige facade and its white finishes. It looks very warm, earthy and inviting.
The designers have installed quite a high perimetre wall, which features a garage as well as a pedestrian door. This keeps the front garden out of sight from the road and offers the family a layer or privacy and security. The electric fence that runs along the top of the wall is also very subtle yet functional.
The double garage keeps cars, bicycles and other items stored neatly out of sight. You'll also notice that it neatly packages the exterior look and feel of the home too!
If we head inside the home, we come across a charming little living room. Again the designers have gone for neutral tones, which creates a very warm environment that cocoons the residents.
The simple white floors and pale walls work in harmony with the cream sofa. On the far wall, the designers have installed a large wooden television cabinet. This is not only functional but it brings a very grand touch to the space. The cabinet also allows for items such as remote controls and wires to be stored neatly out of sight.
A pot plant adds a natural touch of decor to the space while the cushions inject warmth and colour to living area. The star of the show, however, is the gorgeous chandelier that drops down from the ceiling. Do you see what we mean about attention to detail?
The designers have gone for an L-shaped kitchen, allowing it to interact with the rest of the living area while remain slightly separate.
This creates a wonderful dynamic between the cooking area and the dining area. Not only is it much easier to serve meals, but the guests or the family can chat to the chef while he or she whips up a storm.
You'll also notice that this area of the home is very simple and minimalist, where only the most functional of items are on display. This is because the designers have invested in plenty of storage space in the kitchen, keeping all items neatly stored out of sight yet easily accessible. This makes for a very neat and organised kitchen!
In the dining room, we truly get a sense of how functionality and style collide.
Once again the lighting has been utilised as a way to bring elegance and sophistication to the living area. They also illuminate the dining area so that guests can see what they are eating, while providing this area with mood and ambiance in the evening. This is a great tip! Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes for more inspiration.
You'll also notice a simple vase of flowers on the dining room table, which brings a very subtle yet distinctive form of beauty to this space. Remember that a pot plant or a vase of flowers can brighten up any living area.
The bathroom is incredibly modern and sleek with clean lines and contemporary features.
Remember that your bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that you spend most of your time in so you want it to be peaceful and tranquil. By opting for neutral tones like the designers have done here, you can achieve exactly that.
Don't you love how spacious the shower is?
The designers have also installed a large, double-height mirror along the wall above the sink. Mirrors can give the illusion of space and depth, making them a great feature for a small home.
We end off our tour back outside, where we come across the very simple yet warm and welcoming entrance. This is the first area that visitors and guests will come across so you want it to make an impression. Here are some tips:
- Place a welcome mat down where guests can wipe their shoes before stepping inside your home.
- Ensure your entrance is covered so that they are protected from the weather while they wait for you to open the door.
- Install a light in this area so that the space is well-lit at night, making it safe and visible.
Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.