9 affordable contemporary homes of class and style

Today at homify, we are going to explore a variety of different facades and houses, all designed by architect professionals Trevino Chabrand Taller de Arquitectura.

As we explore these contemporary homes of class and style, you will see just how many varieties, styles and options exist as well as how gorgeous and sophisticated modern architecture truly is.

What's more is that this article is a wonderful showcase of how one expert designer can meet the needs of a variety of clients. From big houses, to apartment blocks, to smaller houses, this article is an example of how talent knows no boundaries.

You won't believe how creative and innovative each of these homes is!