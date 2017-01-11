9 affordable contemporary homes of class and style

Today at homify, we are going to explore a variety of different facades and houses, all designed by architect professionals Trevino Chabrand Taller de Arquitectura.
As we explore these contemporary homes of class and style, you will see just how many varieties, styles and options exist as well as how gorgeous and sophisticated modern architecture truly is.
What's more is that this article is a wonderful showcase of how one expert designer can meet the needs of a variety of clients. From big houses, to apartment blocks, to smaller houses, this article is an example of how talent knows no boundaries.
You won't believe how creative and innovative each of these homes is!
Complete with a double garage, a spacious living area and a more private space for bedrooms on the top level, this house is a wonderful example of how a home can mould into the landscape that surrounds it.
The designers have gone for contemporary materials here, including grey cement and stone as well as large glass windows and doors, which are uniquely shaped. This creates a very striking overall look and feel, which is softened by the beautiful and well-manicured front garden.
In this home, we come across the same clean lines and modern shape, however the home is slightly more private than the one we saw in the previous image. The perimetre wall keeps the contents of the home neatly blocked out of sight.
For South African families where privacy and safety are a concern, this is the perfect option. The home is out of sight, without looking like a prison. This is achieved with by adding plant creepers to the walls as well as a lovely front garden along the verge.
One thing that these designers have got right in all of their designs is a wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces, by utilising windows and doors. This allows natural light to stream in through the interiors as well for there to be plenty of ventilation throughout the home.
In this design, we can see how the home spills out onto a spacious back garden, opening up the living area and creating a very interactive space for the whole family.
This project makes the most of modern, outdoor living. The designers have installed a gorgeous swimming pool in the backyard, which works in harmony with the style and design of the house itself.
The designer's creativity and innovation knows no boundaries. Here they have designed a gorgeous apartment block that is as functional as it is stylish.
Don't you love how each side seems to mirror one another?
This facade features a mix of raw materials, including stone cladding, smooth painted cement and glass windows. There is also a wooden front door.
A mix of materials creates a delightfully rustic look and feel, which works very well in a contemporary design.
This single-storey home is neatly packaged beneath a flat roof, resulting in a very sophisticated yet private design.
Don't you love the slatted wood, which brings a warm and charming touch to the exterior of the home?
This is an example of a more luxurious design. The home spreads over several storeys and looks even more grand and impressive at night, when illuminated by the beautiful lights.
We end off our tour exploring this gorgeous apartment block, complete with a rooftop garden! This is another great example of the diversity of design and architecture.
We end off our tour exploring this gorgeous apartment block, complete with a rooftop garden! This is another great example of the diversity of design and architecture.