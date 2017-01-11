Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 secure and stylish windows and gates right here in Johannesburg

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
WDSC , Window + Door Store Cape Window + Door Store Cape Colonial style window and door
Loading admin actions …

So you would like to change the doors and windows of your home to add character and personality to the architecture without undergoing any major revamp. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet creative ways to enhance your exterior, without breaking the bank. The doors, windows and gates included in this article are sophisticated and elegant, making the perfect addition to your South African home, contact a professional to get the best design to suit your property. 

1. Arched front door

Arched Front Door + Side Lights Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Arched Front Door + Side Lights

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

This typically French inspired front door is stylish and imaginative, allowing for abundant natural light and enhancing a comfortable interior. But, wait until you see the fantastic double door version!

2. Arched double doors

Arched Double Doors + Side Lights Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Arched Double Doors + Side Lights

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

Consider this the perfect option for doors that open out onto a garden or terrace and take full advantage of the view through the glass panels.

3. Pivot window

Solid Iroko Pivot Window Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Solid Iroko Pivot Window

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

A pivot window is excellent for a home with a high ceiling or even that converted attic, that is now a usable loft apartment.

4. Shiplap double doors

Shiplap Double Doors Window + Door Store Cape Modern windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Shiplap Double Doors

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

If you like the idea of privacy or your living room receives great amounts of sunshine throughout the day, then doors such as these will keep your interior cool.

5. Louvre shutters

Arched Louvre Shutters Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Arched Louvre Shutters

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

These rustic shutters can replace the need for blinds and curtains inside the home, and are another décor choice to enhance the comfort of the home interior.

6. Cladding

Meranti Cladding Window + Door Store Cape Modern windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Meranti Cladding

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

Wooden cladding decorates this home in Meranti for that classic yet magnificently attractive modern effect.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sliding windows

Meranti Double Sliding Window Window + Door Store Cape Minimal style window and door
Window + Door Store Cape

Meranti Double Sliding Window

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

The sliding wooden windows in a lovely red wood adds a traditional decor aspect to the exterior.

8. Arched gate

Arched Meranti Sliding Gate Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
Window + Door Store Cape

Arched Meranti Sliding Gate

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

Keep your family safe with this sliding old fashioned wooden gate.

6. The fortress

Kiaat Arched Doors + Windows Window + Door Store Cape Colonial style window and door
Window + Door Store Cape

Kiaat Arched Doors + Windows

Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape
Window + Door Store Cape

Wooden arched doors and spectacular arched windows decorate this Dutch inspired double storey home! It may seem like a fortress from the exterior, but the views of the landscape are sensational. What do you think about these: 12 homes built with cheap materials on a budget?

​20 tips to up the value of your home (part 1)
Wooden doors, windows or gates? Which are you considering?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks