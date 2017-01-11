9 secure and stylish windows and gates right here in Johannesburg

So you would like to change the doors and windows of your home to add character and personality to the architecture without undergoing any major revamp. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet creative ways to enhance your exterior, without breaking the bank. The doors, windows and gates included in this article are sophisticated and elegant, making the perfect addition to your South African home, contact a professional to get the best design to suit your property.
This typically French inspired front door is stylish and imaginative, allowing for abundant natural light and enhancing a comfortable interior. But, wait until you see the fantastic double door version!
Consider this the perfect option for doors that open out onto a garden or terrace and take full advantage of the view through the glass panels.
A pivot window is excellent for a home with a high ceiling or even that converted attic, that is now a usable loft apartment.
If you like the idea of privacy or your living room receives great amounts of sunshine throughout the day, then doors such as these will keep your interior cool.
These rustic shutters can replace the need for blinds and curtains inside the home, and are another décor choice to enhance the comfort of the home interior.
Wooden cladding decorates this home in Meranti for that classic yet magnificently attractive modern effect.
The sliding wooden windows in a lovely red wood adds a traditional decor aspect to the exterior.
Keep your family safe with this sliding old fashioned wooden gate.
Wooden arched doors and spectacular arched windows decorate this Dutch inspired double storey home! It may seem like a fortress from the exterior, but the views of the landscape are sensational.