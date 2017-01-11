Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 wooden cottages for a natural life!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Home In The Woods, Facit Homes Facit Homes Wooden houses
Loading admin actions …

Wooden houses or cabins are increasing in popularity, especially for those homeowner who would like to get in touch with nature again. The architects of these 10 amazing wooden homes are sure to inspire your next revamp, whether it’s for a long term living space or holiday accommodation, there are so many possibilities to this rustic material that are dreamy yet modern. Get creative and renovate your home with cosiness and comfort in mind.

1. Imposing structure

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Being completely designed in wood, this home blends traditional style with modern touches.

2. Country loving

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Traditional and elegant décor with colonial elements adds a neat and simple atmosphere to a house in the forest. This material has been incorporated to all corners of the structure, from the windows to the doors and even the stairs.

3. Rustic

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

This home will transport you to a bygone era of nature and beauty, and because the wood is imperfect, this cottage has an authentic environment, creating the ideal setting for a medieval weekend.

4. Simple

Log Cabin homify Modern Garden Wood Wood effect office,study,gym,studio,garden,flat roof,modern,contemporary,L shape,wooden
homify

Log Cabin

homify
homify
homify

A cabin such as this, is budget friendly and pleasant with a quirky yet quaint inviting atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

5. Open and honest

Lake Cabin FAM Architekti Modern houses
FAM Architekti

Lake Cabin

FAM Architekti
FAM Architekti
FAM Architekti

The windows allow for natural sunshine and fresh air, while it’s open ambiance is welcoming too.

6. Decorative

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

The windows featured here is another display of an inviting wooden home, while the neutral and light colour scheme is sophisticated and stylish.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The petite

Estudios de cubierta inclinada 3, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

A small cabin located in the heart of the woods is fantastic too, especially if it has modern finishes to add that chic effect.

8. Solid

Geschwister Scholl Allee, Carlos Zwick Architekten Carlos Zwick Architekten Modern houses
Carlos Zwick Architekten

Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten

Wood is a lot more durable than you’d think, and when constructed correctly, your house can stand out in the crowd.

9. Ultra- modern

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Opt for subtlety and your house will be modern and attractive, inside out.

10. Risky business

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

We have come to the end of our feature, but we have to consider the extreme possibilities of a modern villa, and this image does just that. The structure is imaginative and attractive, while showcasing the versatility of wood too. How is that for your dream beach house? Have a look at these: 9 inspirational modern wooden houses

25 ways to avoid those noisy neighbours!
Would you like a wooden house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks