10 wooden cottages for a natural life!

Wooden houses or cabins are increasing in popularity, especially for those homeowner who would like to get in touch with nature again. The architects of these 10 amazing wooden homes are sure to inspire your next revamp, whether it’s for a long term living space or holiday accommodation, there are so many possibilities to this rustic material that are dreamy yet modern. Get creative and renovate your home with cosiness and comfort in mind.
Being completely designed in wood, this home blends traditional style with modern touches.
Traditional and elegant décor with colonial elements adds a neat and simple atmosphere to a house in the forest. This material has been incorporated to all corners of the structure, from the windows to the doors and even the stairs.
This home will transport you to a bygone era of nature and beauty, and because the wood is imperfect, this cottage has an authentic environment, creating the ideal setting for a medieval weekend.
A cabin such as this, is budget friendly and pleasant with a quirky yet quaint inviting atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.
The windows allow for natural sunshine and fresh air, while it’s open ambiance is welcoming too.
The windows featured here is another display of an inviting wooden home, while the neutral and light colour scheme is sophisticated and stylish.
A small cabin located in the heart of the woods is fantastic too, especially if it has modern finishes to add that chic effect.
Wood is a lot more durable than you’d think, and when constructed correctly, your house can stand out in the crowd.
Opt for subtlety and your house will be modern and attractive, inside out.
We have come to the end of our feature, but we have to consider the extreme possibilities of a modern villa, and this image does just that. The structure is imaginative and attractive, while showcasing the versatility of wood too. How is that for your dream beach house? Have a look at these: 9 inspirational modern wooden houses