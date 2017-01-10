The one floor house you always wanted

The house we visit today is simple, elegant and stylish. Best of all, it’s just one-storey, this means that it’s an excellent choice for families with small children or even senior citizens. The concrete block construction is modern and can withstand extreme temperatures, making it an awesome choice for regions that experience bitter, cold winters and scorching summers. The architects of this fabulous home even included the plans to make the process of building easier for prospective homeowners. Interested? Well, continue reading!