The one floor house you always wanted

The house we visit today is simple, elegant and stylish. Best of all, it’s just one-storey, this means that it’s an excellent choice for families with small children or even senior citizens. The concrete block construction is modern and can withstand extreme temperatures, making it an awesome choice for regions that experience bitter, cold winters and scorching summers. The architects of this fabulous home even included the plans to make the process of building easier for prospective homeowners. Interested? Well, continue reading!
The exterior is perfect for rest, relaxation and tranquillity. Although the structure is 139 square metres in size, the garage is an extra 32 square metres, allowing for adequate storage for those non-essential items. But, wait until you see an actual view of the garden area! This home promotes privacy from all angles.
This perspective perfectly displays the living room of the home, where socialisation and family time can be hosted and enjoyed in this spacious environment. The home has abundant natural light, neutral colour scheme and promotes quality time with loved ones.
What is a house without a garden? The rear façade showcases the terrace and backyard area where picnics, braais and parties will be enjoyed at any time of the year. The undercover terrace is great for those sunset loving evenings and can be used regardless of the season.
Here we can see the detail of the structure at a closer look, the wood façade, texture and interesting choice of colour is attractive and fresh with beautiful greenery decorating the exterior for a comforting and sophisticated element.
From the floor plan we see that the house has three bedrooms, the main bedroom includes a dressing room and bathroom, while the two other bedrooms are sharing a bathroom. All the rooms have a natural loving design with sliding windows opening up onto the garden. The double garage, pantry and kitchen are another important feature, while the hallway includes storage space for suitcases, bicycles and other home essentials.