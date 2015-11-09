Have your own holistic garden!

A garden is a place where a homeowner can truly be creative, where nature and humanity collide in an amalgamation of colour, light, sound and beauty. A garden is an expression of love, peace and tranquillity, which is why gardening should be a holistic experience from start to finish.

Anyone can hire a landscaper to design their garden but to roll up one's sleeves and work the earth oneself is a meditative and humbling experience that brings one back into the rhythm of nature. Escape the bustling city, the stress of day-to-day life and the bills that pile up by doing something for you. By investing your time and love into your garden, you'll be investing in your own well-being.

Fulfill all of the senses with these easy steps and create a designer garden that any landscaper would be proud of.