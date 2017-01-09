A one-level house that feels huge (but it's tiny!)

Today on homify 360°, we jet off to magical Japan to set foot inside a wonderful family home. What makes this creation so wonderful? Glad you asked…

It portrays a delightful two-in-one look on the outside (which we’ll get to in a mere moment), but on the inside it also provides a double service. Because although it is quite modern and super fancy (we’re talking wooden floors, crisp neutral colours, sharp lines), it is also very charming and inviting – it has to be, seeing as it is the home of a young and growing family.

The architect in charge of this beautiful wood-filled home clearly knew exactly what type of ambiance was needed and the results are absolutely inspiring. So, if you’re been wondering what type of family home you should build, don’t draw up any plans until you’ve taken a sneak peek at this little wonder…