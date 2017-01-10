15 clever storage ideas you'll want to try right now

A home can never have enough storage, and in this homify feature, we look at 15 clever and creative storage ideas that can easily be implemented. So whether you’re running out of space for your bed linen, coats or shoes, our team of professionals have you covered!
It may be time to consider all the décor possibilities of your modern home and incorporate some stylish storage to take care of the clutter and disorganisation. If this sounds appealing to you, then continue reading this article for tips and tricks that will add structure to your kitchen, bedroom and even bathroom.
Look for spaces around the home that are wasted, the staircase is an excellent choice for extra cupboards and drawers.
A clever desk that can easily be folded away is great if you don’t have a home office or study.
If you hate the idea of nosy guests snooping in your cupboards, then consider some hidden bathroom storage.
A bookcase and TV unit to divide a room, now that is awesome!
Add shelves to an empty wall and you have a simple storage solution especially in the kitchen.
Family homes could always use some hidden corners for shoes.
Go for some DIY décor and harness your creativity with crafty pallet furniture.
It’s a minimalist alternative to keep everyday items at hand in the bedroom.
Who wouldn’t want a fully-fledged pantry such as this, with storage for everything from groceries to herbs and spices?
A sideboard is perfect to store those items that are not used every day, think table cloths, candles and even those matching napkin holders.
Durable and industrial inspired décor, what better way to add strength and style to your home?
It’s interesting and eye-catching, but you won’t need to venture into the garage for firewood this winter.
Aesthetically pleasing and essential for the stairs.
These can be fitted into the narrowest spaces to create some fantastic display potential.