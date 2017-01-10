Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 clever storage ideas you'll want to try right now

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

A home can never have enough storage, and in this homify feature, we look at 15 clever and creative storage ideas that can easily be implemented. So whether you’re running out of space for your bed linen, coats or shoes, our team of professionals have you covered!

It may be time to consider all the décor possibilities of your modern home and incorporate some stylish storage to take care of the clutter and disorganisation. If this sounds appealing to you, then continue reading this article for tips and tricks that will add structure to your kitchen, bedroom and even bathroom.

1. Plan your unused space

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Look for spaces around the home that are wasted, the staircase is an excellent choice for extra cupboards and drawers.

2. Folding desk

AR Design Studio- Elm Court, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Study/office
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Elm Court

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

A clever desk that can easily be folded away is great if you don’t have a home office or study.

3. Sneaky space

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If you hate the idea of nosy guests snooping in your cupboards, then consider some hidden bathroom storage.

4. Make it multifunctional

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

A bookcase and TV unit to divide a room, now that is awesome!

5. Choice shelving

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add shelves to an empty wall and you have a simple storage solution especially in the kitchen.

6. For the shoes

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

Family homes could always use some hidden corners for shoes.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pallet mad

homify industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Go for some DIY décor and harness your creativity with crafty pallet furniture.

8. Hanging rails

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s a minimalist alternative to keep everyday items at hand in the bedroom.

9. Nesting coffee tables

Bauhaus Design, Connox Connox Living roomSide tables & trays
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

These don’t take up much space.

10. Pantry procedure

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Cupboard

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Who wouldn’t want a fully-fledged pantry such as this, with storage for everything from groceries to herbs and spices?

11. Simple sideboard

3.5 Cupboard Essenza Legno Living room
Essenza Legno

3.5 Cupboard

Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno

A sideboard is perfect to store those items that are not used every day, think table cloths, candles and even those matching napkin holders.

12. Industrial storage

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range Big Blu Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
Big Blu Furniture

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range

Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture

Durable and industrial inspired décor, what better way to add strength and style to your home?

13. Firewood

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

It’s interesting and eye-catching, but you won’t need to venture into the garage for firewood this winter.

14. Cubbyholes

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Aesthetically pleasing and essential for the stairs.

15. Inset wall shelves

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

These can be fitted into the narrowest spaces to create some fantastic display potential. Need some more decor ideas, here are: 8 winning rules that will help your entire family live happily together

A one-level house that feels huge (but it's tiny!)
Would you add some of these storage ideas into your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks