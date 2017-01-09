A low cost home with the future in mind

Here on homify we just love a good surprise, which is why we’ve singled out today’s discovery for homify 360°—a house with two very different-looking sides. Quite the intriguing dwelling!

In addition to this quirky feature, the house also doesn’t show off any corners or crevices, making way for an open and functional residence.

Located in Pontevedra, Spain, this exceptional structure is the brainchild of architectural firm Nan. The idea behind their creation? To create a modern and affordable home that would be perfect for an individual. And although it might sound crazy, this rather small home of only 50 m² is perfectly able to meet all the needs of modern 21st century living, where the interior and exterior merge together to create a contemporary and very comfortable home.

Let’s take a peek…