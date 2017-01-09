A low cost home with the future in mind

Here on homify we just love a good surprise, which is why we’ve singled out today’s discovery for homify 360°—a house with two very different-looking sides. Quite the intriguing dwelling!
In addition to this quirky feature, the house also doesn’t show off any corners or crevices, making way for an open and functional residence.
Located in Pontevedra, Spain, this exceptional structure is the brainchild of architectural firm Nan. The idea behind their creation? To create a modern and affordable home that would be perfect for an individual. And although it might sound crazy, this rather small home of only 50 m² is perfectly able to meet all the needs of modern 21st century living, where the interior and exterior merge together to create a contemporary and very comfortable home.
Let’s take a peek…
As clean and closed-off as the other side was, this rear area of the house pulls no punches in inviting us in. With just about the entire stretch of wall covered in glass windows and doors, the south façade allows for a strong dialogue between the interior spaces and the surrounding exteriors.
Quite a difference from what one expects after viewing the front, don’t you agree?
Now to the side that houses the main entrance – and what a clean-looking façade this turns out to be: almost no windows, no overly embellished decorations, and a simple colour scheme to keep things neat and tidy.
Now get ready for something completely different…
Now, with a house that has such two very dissimilar sides, what would the insides look like? Stylish, of course.
A simple glance into the open-plan interior shows us how elegantly the architects and designers have arranged the different rooms apart from each other via space. There are no interior walls to block the view and the light streams in most effectively. The only dividing feature within the area is a three-quarter wall that cuts off the sleeping space from the rest of the home.
Right next to the one-wall kitchen we locate the bathroom door, which blends in quite subtly with the kitchen cabinetry and walls. This is the only area that is not included in the open-plan space, but understandably so!
Before we end our tour, we take one last look at the glass-covered side of the house to reveal the light-filled bedroom. Even though this side of the house is the only area with windows, the other side is light years away from looking dark or gloomy, thanks to the ingenious lighting fixtures stretching out alongside the wall.
Now how about a nice, relaxing sit-down on that patio with a good book and a glass of wine?
