The modern house of sun and fun

A beach house in Japan? Why ever not? Here on homify 360° we love checking out noteworthy architectural creations, which is why we’ve singled out this stunning little creation for you today.

Prosper Design are the professionals in charge of this structure, which is home to a multi-generational family that marries a sense of traditional Japanese detailing with a contemporary ambition that is so unique to what we have seen before.

With the incredible surroundings offering up bucket loads of inspiration (think swimming, surfing, and beach-side fun), this home was crafted as a new vision for the modern family to enjoy life in all its beauty. It's a luxurious retreat, a heavenly home for the owners that soaks up not only the sun, but also a relaxing ambience.

Let’s discover this fantastic creation together!