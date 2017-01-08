Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Build a charming 300m² prefab house with R1.5 million

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to discussing houses, prefabricated homes are definitely a hot topic. For those of you who don’t know, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled. They are a very cost-effective option for housing. 

With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying a great evolution. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other home. 

This beauty, courtesy of Polish architects Homekoncept, flaunts a most spacious layout of about 300m², a very modern look, and a price of roughly R1.5 million – most definitely not bad when you see just how gorgeous this dreamy creation truly is.

The dark and daring façade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

With natural slate stone, the house’s front façade flaunts a deliciously dark side. This gives the house a very contemporary appearance, which also contrasts beautifully with the warmer wooden surfaces of the garage and columns. 

However, don’t overlook the crisp white surface that frames the top-floor balcony and neatly wraps around the perimeter of the house, ensuring an eye-catching combination of colour and texture to the already beautiful façade.

Lots of light

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Due to the generous amounts of windows, the house basks in natural light throughout the day. Notice how none of the windows have internal frames, allowing for a more open view between interiors and exteriors, and vice versa.

The extra room

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to the rear side of the house, no expense was seemingly spared in conjuring up a relaxing oasis. In addition to a swimming pool, we are also treated to a pool house area, which can be used for just about any function (such as a guest bedroom).

A firm link with the outdoors

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We just love the spacious wooden deck that connects the house with the pool, and also provides a most stylish spot for sunbathing. To make this relaxation area link up with the interiors, numerous windows and large glass doors were inserted into the back façade, allowing for that paradise of a back yard to flow indoors (visually, at least).

The architectural plans: ground floor

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

As is custom, all the socialising areas of the house have been placed on the ground floor. This detailed architectural drawing of the floor plan shows us how comfortably the spacious living room is separated from the dining room by a centrally located fireplace. A corner has been transformed into a kitchen, sharing the open-plan layout with the dining- and living room. 

Extra amenities include a laundry, dressing room and a walk-in pantry.

The architectural plans: top floor

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the more private rooms of the house, we move upstairs. Here is where the master bedroom (complete with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room) is located. Three smaller bedrooms, ideal for children, share direct access to a communal bathroom. 

And what about energy efficiency? This beauty has that covered as well, for its base is made from reinforced concrete, while the windows are all heavily glazed. In addition, there is also the option of installing underground heating. 

Not too shabby for a cool R1.5 million, right? 

From spacious to not-so big, let’s take a look at: 8 fabulous houses you won't believe are under 75sqm!

12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home
Would you pay R1.5 million for this prefab beauty?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks