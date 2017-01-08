​Build a charming 300m² prefab house with R1.5 million

When it comes to discussing houses, prefabricated homes are definitely a hot topic. For those of you who don’t know, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled. They are a very cost-effective option for housing.
With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying a great evolution. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other home.
This beauty, courtesy of Polish architects Homekoncept, flaunts a most spacious layout of about 300m², a very modern look, and a price of roughly R1.5 million – most definitely not bad when you see just how gorgeous this dreamy creation truly is.
With natural slate stone, the house’s front façade flaunts a deliciously dark side. This gives the house a very contemporary appearance, which also contrasts beautifully with the warmer wooden surfaces of the garage and columns.
However, don’t overlook the crisp white surface that frames the top-floor balcony and neatly wraps around the perimeter of the house, ensuring an eye-catching combination of colour and texture to the already beautiful façade.
Due to the generous amounts of windows, the house basks in natural light throughout the day. Notice how none of the windows have internal frames, allowing for a more open view between interiors and exteriors, and vice versa.
When it comes to the rear side of the house, no expense was seemingly spared in conjuring up a relaxing oasis. In addition to a swimming pool, we are also treated to a pool house area, which can be used for just about any function (such as a guest bedroom).
We just love the spacious wooden deck that connects the house with the pool, and also provides a most stylish spot for sunbathing. To make this relaxation area link up with the interiors, numerous windows and large glass doors were inserted into the back façade, allowing for that paradise of a back yard to flow indoors (visually, at least).
As is custom, all the socialising areas of the house have been placed on the ground floor. This detailed architectural drawing of the floor plan shows us how comfortably the spacious living room is separated from the dining room by a centrally located fireplace. A corner has been transformed into a kitchen, sharing the open-plan layout with the dining- and living room.
Extra amenities include a laundry, dressing room and a walk-in pantry.
For the more private rooms of the house, we move upstairs. Here is where the master bedroom (complete with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room) is located. Three smaller bedrooms, ideal for children, share direct access to a communal bathroom.
And what about energy efficiency? This beauty has that covered as well, for its base is made from reinforced concrete, while the windows are all heavily glazed. In addition, there is also the option of installing underground heating.
Not too shabby for a cool R1.5 million, right?
