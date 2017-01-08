​Build a charming 300m² prefab house with R1.5 million

When it comes to discussing houses, prefabricated homes are definitely a hot topic. For those of you who don’t know, prefabricated homes (often referred to as prefab homes or simply prefabs) are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated buildings, which are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled. They are a very cost-effective option for housing.

With the ever-increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly design, the prefab market has been enjoying a great evolution. And as we will see today here on homify 360°, the prefabricated home can be just as drop-dead-gorgeous as any other home.

This beauty, courtesy of Polish architects Homekoncept, flaunts a most spacious layout of about 300m², a very modern look, and a price of roughly R1.5 million – most definitely not bad when you see just how gorgeous this dreamy creation truly is.