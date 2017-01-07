A boring flat gets a modern touch to copy

Our regular readers here on homify will know by now how much we love a beautiful renovation. Give us an old and outdated space lacking in modern appeal and we’ll show you how some trusty professionals quickly and easily transform that space into something spectacular.

Speaking of spectacular, today’s ‘before and after’ piece truly is something dramatic. Because at the end of this extensive home renovation, the only thing that remained of the old space was the fabulous dining table!

From old-fashioned and gloomy rooms spring forth beautifully light and airy living spaces that feel so contemporary and cool you'll have to take a second look just to make sure you’re not imagining things.

The professional in charge here? Architectural firm SUMISURA. The design style? Modern. The time for viewing this transformation? Right now!