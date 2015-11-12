A Chic Modern Home in the Suburbs

This splendid home doesn't seem big or magnificent from the street. In fact, it seems rather introvert and hidden away from prying eyes. But that doesn't mean that this house is any less amazing inside! Behind the cold iron fence of the exterior, this home hides a lavish and luxury secret of modern style, clean lines and a spectacular view.

Although the home is diminutive in size, according to the square metres of the plot, its packed full of awesome design, well thought out spacing and even has a fantastic swimming pool and terrace. The entire home is decorated with a sleek and modern sense of style in mind, making it that much more amazing!

This design inspiration was elegantly coordinated by the magic team at LGZ Taller De Arquitectura in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.