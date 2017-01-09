Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small yet creative open-plan kitchen ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Bonsai - Meireles Pavan Arquitetura, Meireles Pavan arquitetura
As modern homes get smaller and smaller, we’re seeing an increase in open plan living spaces. This means that the kitchen, living room and dining area are incorporated into one space, but before you freak out, consider how easily accessible everything will be. In this feature, we look at 20 open-plan kitchen ideas to inspire your home upgrade. You’ll never want to think twice about simple living again.

1. Colour combination

Open space kitchen and dining room. XTid Associates
XTid Associates

Open space kitchen and dining room.

XTid Associates

XTid Associates
XTid Associates
XTid Associates

Go for pale colours with matching wood for a seamless décor.

2. Ice blue

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A light blue kitchen is inviting and elegant, pair it with a sliding glass door and create the illusion of space.

3. Open and honest

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

The kitchen featured here, is an essential part of the room with no division.

4. Wooden features

Casa no Gerês, LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA

LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA
LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA

A dark and brooding tone can do wonders for a corner kitchen, ask an interior designer for the ideal décor to suit your living space.

5. Alive with positivity

Open Plan Living iroka
iroka

Open Plan Living

iroka

iroka
iroka
iroka

The positive energy of this space is free and effective with the kitchen blending perfectly into its surroundings.

6. White and invisible

BOXBOX, H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ

H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ

All-white cabinets hide the kitchen disappear from plain sight!

7. Distinctive

mom's house, 건축사사무소 moldproject
건축사사무소 moldproject

건축사사무소 moldproject
건축사사무소 moldproject
건축사사무소 moldproject

A simple non-load-bearing wall separates the modern glossy kitchen from the corridor, but the floor beautifully defines where one space ends and the next begins.

8. Pretty pink

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

This fully fitted kitchen has been decorated in white with a simple pink splashback tying in with the accent sofa cushion

9. Opt for orange

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

It’s zany, zingy and attractive.

10. Spacious

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

All the items are perfectly place in one comfortable space.

11. Like cheddar

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

This kitchen is a bold colour choice, while the detail looks as though the mice had their way with it.

12. Simply stylish

Dining homify
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

The lovely loft conversion is dynamic and elegant.

13. Wooden, petite and tasteful

Loft w młynie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

It may be tiny, but that doesn’t make this kitchen any less amazing.

14. A second look

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The narrow open plan kitchen is the perfect fit for this modern home.

15. No fuss

Apartamento Bonsai - Meireles Pavan Arquitetura, Meireles Pavan arquitetura
Meireles Pavan arquitetura

Meireles Pavan arquitetura
Meireles Pavan arquitetura
Meireles Pavan arquitetura

The living space and kitchen is seamless and chic.

16. Cosy and warm

森の舟屋 自然に逆らわない「素」の住まい, 株式会社 けやき建築設計・欅組
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組

株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組
株式会社　けやき建築設計・欅組

Wood cabins are always phenomenal with an open-plan layout, but it’s the warmth and cosiness that makes it even more inviting.

17. Corner choice

Apartament Cesarski, Architektura Wnętrza
Architektura Wnętrza

Architektura Wnętrza
Architektura Wnętrza
Architektura Wnętrza

This design is essential for a corner kitchen with attitude.

18. Optical illusion

Open Plan Kitchen with Glass Wall , Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

Open Plan Kitchen with Glass Wall

Elan Kitchens

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

The sunken kitchen with its neutral wooden colour palette and modern element is an awesome addition to any home.

19. Contrast

Open Space Milano, GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

Consider a pale, open-plan space with a darker kitchen for an effective contrast.

20. All-white

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

You simply cannot go wrong with an all-white open-plan kitchen. What do you think about these: 6 smart space saving tips for those with small homes?

A low cost home with the future in mind
Do you have an open plan kitchen?

