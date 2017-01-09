20 small yet creative open-plan kitchen ideas

As modern homes get smaller and smaller, we’re seeing an increase in open plan living spaces. This means that the kitchen, living room and dining area are incorporated into one space, but before you freak out, consider how easily accessible everything will be. In this feature, we look at 20 open-plan kitchen ideas to inspire your home upgrade. You’ll never want to think twice about simple living again.
Go for pale colours with matching wood for a seamless décor.
A light blue kitchen is inviting and elegant, pair it with a sliding glass door and create the illusion of space.
The kitchen featured here, is an essential part of the room with no division.
A dark and brooding tone can do wonders for a corner kitchen, ask an interior designer for the ideal décor to suit your living space.
The positive energy of this space is free and effective with the kitchen blending perfectly into its surroundings.
All-white cabinets hide the kitchen disappear from plain sight!
A simple non-load-bearing wall separates the modern glossy kitchen from the corridor, but the floor beautifully defines where one space ends and the next begins.
This fully fitted kitchen has been decorated in white with a simple pink splashback tying in with the accent sofa cushion
It’s zany, zingy and attractive.
This kitchen is a bold colour choice, while the detail looks as though the mice had their way with it.
It may be tiny, but that doesn’t make this kitchen any less amazing.
The narrow open plan kitchen is the perfect fit for this modern home.
The living space and kitchen is seamless and chic.
Wood cabins are always phenomenal with an open-plan layout, but it’s the warmth and cosiness that makes it even more inviting.
This design is essential for a corner kitchen with attitude.
The sunken kitchen with its neutral wooden colour palette and modern element is an awesome addition to any home.
Consider a pale, open-plan space with a darker kitchen for an effective contrast.
You simply cannot go wrong with an all-white open-plan kitchen. What do you think about these: 6 smart space saving tips for those with small homes?