12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home

In this edition of homify, we look at 12 awesome ideas to incorporate extra storage into a small home. You may not have thought about it, but it’s time to consider using your walls as space and use them to their utmost potential. But, modern homes need creative and stylish shelving to utilise all corners, and that’s what we’re about to show you in this article.
So you’re running out of space to store your bed linen and extra pillows, how about incorporating a shelf beneath your bed or staircase?
Regardless of the shape, add shelving to the corners, especially if your room is an odd design.
Mirrors can instantly enhance the size of a room, and when combined with pictures and frames, your guests will always have something to look at.
Built-in shelves are excellent for small homes. However, this storage unit doesn't need to completely take over the wall, divide the units into two areas and create a little inset shelf as seen in the image. Ask a professional carpenter and joiner for help if you aren't very DIY inclined.
Small bedrooms often lack space for bedside tables, so a deep headboard with a shelf is an awesome alternative.
Go for free standing shelves to separate the living room from the kitchen without blocking natural light, but be careful not to cram them full of objects.
Another amazing idea is a portable shelf, this can be used in tight spaces and doubles as a table too. You don't need to worry about where to purchase them either, simply check online.
Old-fashioned wooden shelves are a great way to add character to a small home.
You may think you don’t have space for a wine collection, but stainless steel racks, in front of a pretty glass or mirrored wall make for an excellent decorative feature.
You may think that because a shelf is high, it cannot be used effectively, but those oversized ceramics will be perfectly on display and out of the way too.
If funky and vibrant is what you’re looking for, you cannot go wrong with geometric storage shelves. They are practical, stylish and can be filled with everything from your book collection to knick knacks.
Our final shelf may be basic, but that doesn't make it any less stunning. It's a subtle blend of greys along with gold dividers for that chic effect.