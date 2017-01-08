Your browser is out-of-date.

12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Project Art Deco style, Ekaterina Kozlova Ekaterina Kozlova Living room
In this edition of homify, we look at 12 awesome ideas to incorporate extra storage into a small home. You may not have thought about it, but it’s time to consider using your walls as space and use them to their utmost potential. But, modern homes need creative and stylish shelving to utilise all corners, and that’s what we’re about to show you in this article.

1. Under the bed

So you’re running out of space to store your bed linen and extra pillows, how about incorporating a shelf beneath your bed or staircase?

​2. Quirky corners

Regardless of the shape, add shelving to the corners, especially if your room is an odd design.

3. Picture books and mirrors

Mirrors can instantly enhance the size of a room, and when combined with pictures and frames, your guests will always have something to look at.

4. Subtracted shelves

Built-in shelves are excellent for small homes. However, this storage unit doesn't need to completely take over the wall, divide the units into two areas and create a little inset shelf as seen in the image. Ask a professional carpenter and joiner for help if you aren't very DIY inclined.

5. Bedroom headboard shelf

Small bedrooms often lack space for bedside tables, so a deep headboard with a shelf is an awesome alternative.

​6. Dividing shelf

Go for free standing shelves to separate the living room from the kitchen without blocking natural light, but be careful not to cram them full of objects.

​7. Portable shelf

Another amazing idea is a portable shelf, this can be used in tight spaces and doubles as a table too. You don't need to worry about where to purchase them either, simply check online.

8. Decorative built-ins

Old-fashioned wooden shelves are a great way to add character to a small home.

​9. Wine rack

You may think you don’t have space for a wine collection, but stainless steel racks, in front of a pretty glass or mirrored wall make for an excellent decorative feature.

​10. High decorative shelf

You may think that because a shelf is high, it cannot be used effectively, but those oversized ceramics will be perfectly on display and out of the way too.

11. Varying built-in shelf design

If funky and vibrant is what you’re looking for, you cannot go wrong with geometric storage shelves. They are practical, stylish and can be filled with everything from your book collection to knick knacks.

12. The blended shelf

Our final shelf may be basic, but that doesn’t make it any less stunning. It’s a subtle blend of greys along with gold dividers for that chic effect. Have a look at these 9 affordable and easy changes you can make to improve your home today

Have you included some stylish shelves to your small home?

