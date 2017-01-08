Before and after: the apartment is unrecognisable!

Have you ever considered transforming your drab and outdated home, but were too concerned with the effort of a revamp? Well, in this homify feature we consider the possibilities of a dull apartment that had the potential to surprise and delight. The two bedroom living space was unsightly and boring, but with some creative colours and light enhancing décor, the end result is absolutely fantastic. The team of interior designers took the mundane and gave it a modern edge, and we cannot wait to see the end result!
From this perspective we can admire the bright and airy ambiance that this apartment is now filled with. The rooms enhance privacy, while remaining comfortable and elegant. While the balcony promotes fresh air, something that any apartment is definitely in need of.
We begin our tour at the entrance of the apartment. It was dark and gloomy, but since the revamp, the space is now chic and inviting. The parquet flooring was refurbished and maintained for that classic element, while the splash of paint in light shade reflects natural sunshine incorporating a brighter atmosphere.
On the left side, we catch a glimpse of the room before its stunning transformation. We can see that it was dark and tasteless, but since its renovation, the home is now well-lit and cosy.
The rehabilitation meant that shades of cream and white would now adorn the walls, with subtle yet neutral details and a wooden floor to complete the design.
The ugly kitchen was something of a nightmare, but the introduction of simple and sleek appliances, neutral colours and vintage inspired mosaic flooring has made this kitchen awesome!
In this image we can fully admire how sophisticated this modern kitchen is since the renovation. The traditional aspects were maintained, with some upgrades for that dynamic yet classic effect.
This side by side image of the old bathroom and the revamped version shows just how much has changed. From the disgusting colour combination of the old fashioned one, to its bright and white upgrade.
We have come to the end of this feature, but we had to admire the impressive detail included in this bathroom with a closer look. The mirror is exciting and creative, definitely bringing some drama into this apartment.