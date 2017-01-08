Before and after: the apartment is unrecognisable!

Have you ever considered transforming your drab and outdated home, but were too concerned with the effort of a revamp? Well, in this homify feature we consider the possibilities of a dull apartment that had the potential to surprise and delight. The two bedroom living space was unsightly and boring, but with some creative colours and light enhancing décor, the end result is absolutely fantastic. The team of interior designers took the mundane and gave it a modern edge, and we cannot wait to see the end result!