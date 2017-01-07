Your browser is out-of-date.

9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Лофт, Interiorbox Interiorbox Industrial style bedroom
The bedroom is the ultimate sanctuary of serenity and tranquillity, and there’s nothing more comforting then coming home to a relaxing and cosy private space, filled with peaceful elements and neutral colours. A harmonious sleeping area is necessary for a good night’s slumber and with these 9 tips from interior designers, your bedroom will be inviting and conducive to recovery and rest, instead of the chaotic mess you could never get used to.

1. Rug size

The wrong sized rug is one of the most common décor issues in the modern bedroom, making your room look cluttered or stark. The perfect size introduces a cosy atmosphere that doesn’t detract from the other décor.

2. Organised workspace

For some, a workspace in the bedroom could be a blessing, while for others, it may be a curse. Keep your desk tidy and your sleeping zone free of clutter.

3. Good habits

Make up your bed every morning before your head to work, this will make getting back home a pleasurable experience.

4. The accessory story

Let’s face it… accessories can make or break your décor. So choose wisely and opt for items that are trendy and tasteful with subtle colours that can be mixed and matched with the seasons.

5. The natural light issue

Incorporating natural light is an important way to ensure that your room is comfortable throughout the day. However, block out blinds are integral for restful sleep, so remember to dress and drape your windows.

6. Colour scheme mismatch

Bedroom décor can instantly feel uninviting when decorated in mismatched colours. Opt for a neutral colour as your base and subtle hints of vibrant hues for a designer effect.

7. Bad lighting

Drab and dull lighting makes your bedroom unattractive and uncomfortable, go for some gorgeous hanging amber bulbs and let your charming character shine through.

8. Closet restriction

A clothing rail is perfect to store those everyday items, allowing you to hang your glam outfits in the closet and keep your dresser tidy too.

9. Cable effect

Messy cables and cords can look unsightly, especially when you have extension cords all over the room. Keep those TV cables tidy and you won’t have a tangled problem. Need more decor ideas? Have a look at: Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

Are you guilty of any bedroom decor mistakes?

