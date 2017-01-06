42 photos of modern living rooms that are easy to recreate

The living room is the hub of socialising and activity in a modern home, but there are so many aspects to consider before decorating your own space, from personal taste to furniture choice, appliances and even colours and patterns. In this homify feature, we have 42 unbelievable photos to inspire you with ideas, inspiration, tips and tricks that you’ll never say you don’t know where to begin with your décor project.

The modern living room now forms part of an open plan living space, which means that the old fashioned sofa has been replaced with more forms and functions. The dining room and kitchen will be within the line of sight, so it is integral to consider the best lighting (natural or artificial) to suit your interior.

If you love the idea of rustic homes, than opt for vintage furniture or if modern décor speaks to you, then create a living space that is simple yet attractive. Alternatively, the quirkiness of eclectic décor could be the excellent to display that funky personality. A vibrant and interesting shade of red could be the talking point at your next family gathering, or how about subtle hints of colour for those less dramatic home owners?

Talk to a professional to get the ideal look to suit your personal style and add some glamour to your living room, while you’re at it. You may want to consider an attractive mural or focal wall decorated with wallpaper for that ultra-stylish space or how about a mirror and some gorgeous lighting to enhance space. The sky is the limit with décor, and if you have a budget that can handle a fantastic makeover, then 2017 could just be the year to make all your dreams come true!