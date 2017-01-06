8 winning rules that will help your entire family live happily together

It’s a new year, and that means a new outlook on life. Which is why it’s time to look for some exciting and creative ideas to makeover your home, whether it be the kitchen, bathroom, living room or even the outdoors, now is the time to add some chic style and elegance to your interior! Opt for Feng shui inspired décor and invite balance and harmony into all corners, while maintaining the charm of course… interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature for inspiration from our interior designers.