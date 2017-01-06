8 winning rules that will help your entire family live happily together

It’s a new year, and that means a new outlook on life. Which is why it’s time to look for some exciting and creative ideas to makeover your home, whether it be the kitchen, bathroom, living room or even the outdoors, now is the time to add some chic style and elegance to your interior! Opt for Feng shui inspired décor and invite balance and harmony into all corners, while maintaining the charm of course… interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature for inspiration from our interior designers.
The first step to a more comfortable environment has to be tidiness, and what better way to do so, then by introducing cleanliness to the most used room in the house. Start with your refrigerator and get rid of expired food, then add some greenery to optimise fresh air and healthy living.
The living room is the hub of social activity, so include a sofa against the wall that promotes conversation between loved ones. Choose seating that matches with your current furniture, but also look for items that will not date.
If you have an unused patio, now is the time to consider redesigning it as a designated laundry area. This will give your kitchen and bathroom some more space, while washing lines can be an added benefit.
A bedroom needs a door for privacy and serenity, so if you’re considering a funkier and more vibrant idea instead of the traditional option, think again. Perhaps choose an eclectic colour or pattern to add a stylish finish.
Part of what ensures a bathroom looks spick and span is its cleanliness, so look out for mould and mildew or cracked tiles that may need replaced and add some elegance and tranquillity through a tidy and well-kept atmosphere and of course excellent lighting.
A rule of thumb for decorating is to opt for furniture and items that will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come, and you cannot go wrong with natural wooden tables, black or dark brown are a top choice.
Clutter is another aspect of décor that should be avoided at all costs. So even though we like to display photographs and heirlooms, it may be difficult at first, but choose those black and white photos wisely for the most tasteful décor.
Another imperative Feng shui principle is to opt for furniture that is not curved or sharp as these forms have an effect on emotion and the last thing that a house full of people needs is more feelings and emotions. How about these: 11 tips to beautify your home with different materials?