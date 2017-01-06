Your browser is out-of-date.

8 winning rules that will help your entire family live happily together

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
It’s a new year, and that means a new outlook on life. Which is why it’s time to look for some exciting and creative ideas to makeover your home, whether it be the kitchen, bathroom, living room or even the outdoors, now is the time to add some chic style and elegance to your interior! Opt for Feng shui inspired décor and invite balance and harmony into all corners, while maintaining the charm of course… interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature for inspiration from our interior designers.

1. Tidy that kitchen

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The first step to a more comfortable environment has to be tidiness, and what better way to do so, then by introducing cleanliness to the most used room in the house. Start with your refrigerator and get rid of expired food, then add some greenery to optimise fresh air and healthy living.

2. The living room layout

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The living room is the hub of social activity, so include a sofa against the wall that promotes conversation between loved ones. Choose seating that matches with your current furniture, but also look for items that will not date.

3. Laundry zone

日光森活‧三十年老屋新生命 微自然室內裝修設計有限公司 Patios
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司

日光森活‧三十年老屋新生命

微自然室內裝修設計有限公司
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司

If you have an unused patio, now is the time to consider redesigning it as a designated laundry area. This will give your kitchen and bathroom some more space, while washing lines can be an added benefit.

4. Door to door

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern style bedroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

A bedroom needs a door for privacy and serenity, so if you’re considering a funkier and more vibrant idea instead of the traditional option, think again. Perhaps choose an eclectic colour or pattern to add a stylish finish.

5. Bathroom cleanliness

台中米蘭, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style bathroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Part of what ensures a bathroom looks spick and span is its cleanliness, so look out for mould and mildew or cracked tiles that may need replaced and add some elegance and tranquillity through a tidy and well-kept atmosphere and of course excellent lighting.

6. Neutral colour table

共享生活 homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

共享生活

homify
homify
homify

A rule of thumb for decorating is to opt for furniture and items that will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come, and you cannot go wrong with natural wooden tables, black or dark brown are a top choice.

7. Passages and corridors

北投 阿曼, 中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN 中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN

中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN

Clutter is another aspect of décor that should be avoided at all costs. So even though we like to display photographs and heirlooms, it may be difficult at first, but choose those black and white photos wisely for the most tasteful décor.

8. The shape of furniture

大晴設計 - 抹蔭 大晴設計有限公司 Study/office
大晴設計有限公司

大晴設計—抹蔭

大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司

Another imperative Feng shui principle is to opt for furniture that is not curved or sharp as these forms have an effect on emotion and the last thing that a house full of people needs is more feelings and emotions. How about these: 11 tips to beautify your home with different materials?

Are you Feng shui curious?

