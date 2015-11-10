King of the Neighbourhood

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary or otherwise.

Today’s dose of creative construction comes to us from Balham in south London. Architectural agency Etc Urban was given an existing bungalow, straight out of the 1960s and way past its heyday, and tasked with the responsibility of refurbishment, extension, and cladding it in a contemporary style fit for today.

Located on a corner plot, this 4-bedroom house showcases a simple yet sharp form, with clean lines and ultra contemporary finishes. A decent amount of Western Red Cedar wood has been used for the house’s upper storey, beautifully contrasting against the industrial grey cement level just below it.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s start getting some closer looks at this stylish and contemporary cube that exudes quite a strong urban presence.