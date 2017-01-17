6 tips to plan and buy your own home ASAP

It is time to buy a home, finally! Whether you've decided to become independent and leave the family home or are about to start a family with the love of your life, buying a house can be a tedious, stressful and relatively slow process, but at the same time it is also extremely exciting, and the reward will be well worth the effort in the end.
If you don't already own your own house or piece of land on which you can build your home, there are several options available to you such as credit, via home loans, or buying with cash, should you be so lucky to have such a large amount on hand. If the time is right and you want this to happen as soon as possible, be sure to check these tips. These are sure to steer you in the right direction and give you the option of cutting down on the waiting period before you own your first home. Let's see what's best practice…
It's not a great idea to look at real estate ads without deciding on the most desirable and convenient locations you prefer. You can easily fall in love with a home when you see it for the first time, but if it's way too far from your job and family, it won't have a happy ending. The first thing to do is to demarcate the geographic areas that would suit your lifestyle, and then to narrow down your search to these locations.
The second decision you must make is whether you want a newly built residence, or used? Each has its pros and cons, and you should consider both options to make the best decision.
A new house should have no problem with facilities, everything must work perfectly. The style is usually modern and stylish, with materials and architectural techniques up to date with the latest developments in the industry. The trouble is that in some cases it is necessary to invest heavily in comfort, such as with flooring, heating, air conditioning and other such amenities.
With a previously inhabited house, the colours, furniture, and layout itself corresponds to a way of life different from yours, and it will be necessary to make your own adjustments. On the other hand, a used home should already be optimised for comfortable living, if you're looking out for high-quality examples.
The two offers are tempting, but it is important to decide not to invest time in visits and calls to homes that do not really interest you.
This is a question that seems inconsequential, but can make a big difference in your house hunt. You have to decide upfront whether you want a separate, private area of the house (top floor), while you can leave the ground floor of the home open to socialisation with family and guests. Deciding what you want before you start looking will save you a great deal of time and effort in find a house that suits your needs.
Even when you are still looking at online ads, you can already look out for homes that offer spacious and open interiors, as these will be much more conducive to diverse arrangements of furniture and accommodating to any type of style.
Make sure that the land where the house is located is large enough to house a garden. Even if it is small, green areas are essential, needed for rest, to chat in the evenings, and to bring nature into your life. Determine the available outdoor space before you consider viewing a home.
Once you have defined your preferences, even the house itself, it is important to get some advice on the paperwork that is required. If you are purchasing from a housing developer, they do everything you need and are very fast. If you are using a third party home loan provider, the process may be simple, and your agent will guide you through the process. Bank loans are a little slower for the verification and authorization process, so try to to keep your credit record in impeccable condition.
We wish you all the best in your house hunt, and hope that these preparatory tips will cut out some of the time and trouble of the process! However, if you want to build rather than buy, you may want to consider the alternative of an elegant prefab house.