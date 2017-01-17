6 tips to plan and buy your own home ASAP

It is time to buy a home, finally! Whether you've decided to become independent and leave the family home or are about to start a family with the love of your life, buying a house can be a tedious, stressful and relatively slow process, but at the same time it is also extremely exciting, and the reward will be well worth the effort in the end.

If you don't already own your own house or piece of land on which you can build your home, there are several options available to you such as credit, via home loans, or buying with cash, should you be so lucky to have such a large amount on hand. If the time is right and you want this to happen as soon as possible, be sure to check these tips. These are sure to steer you in the right direction and give you the option of cutting down on the waiting period before you own your first home. Let's see what's best practice…