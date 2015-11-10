Simple ways to make your home feel bigger

This glass wall provides a perfect view to the beautifully green outdoor environment. This natural sunlight inducing part of a home enables the space with a brighter appearance, allowing for fresh air to enter into the home through these large rustic looking windows.

This uncluttered room takes in the outdoors and provides an illusion that it is part of the room, especially through the floor to ceiling windows that so elegantly allows light to become an essential part of this room throughout the day.

If you aren't blessed with a window wall in your home, but would still like to create the illusion of a bigger space through use of the windows, then perhaps consider not putting up draped curtains and allowing the light to shine in, and if you are concerned about privacy adding Roman shades may just be an option for you to consider decorating your windows with.

