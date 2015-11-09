Home décor tips to cheer you up

The bedroom is that comfortable and warm space that everyone enjoys to cuddle in over cold rainy weekends, but that doesn't mean that a bedroom needs to be dark and dreary too. Avoid dark colours reflective of the cold season this winter by livening up your bedroom with some brighter colours!

Adding a vibrant touch to your bedroom will perk up your mood too! It will make you feel more excited to get up in the morning, exude warmth and adding a touch of fantasy and enchantment to a room. The change doesn't have to be permanent in the form of painting your bedroom, you may prefer to switch back to a cooler neutral tone in summer. But making a change through a turquoise duvet cover and some matching floor sweeping curtains could be just the pick me up you need!

While you at it, create a diversion on the floor with a large elegant and white rug, it will add an extra warmth and finish off the bedroom wonderfully.

For more bedroom inspiration, check out: How To Make Your Bedroom More Romantic.